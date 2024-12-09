JERREY'S GIRLS Opens At The Pompano Beach Cultural Center In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pompano Players third offering in their inaugural season is Jerry's Girls, a musical revue that honors the life and work of legendary Broadway composer Jerry Herman. The production will open at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on January 10th and run through January 19th.

Jerry's Girls has been described as a ‘celebratory two-hour musical entertainment of glamour, optimism, love, melody, and women' (The Guide to Musical Theatre). It is a thoughtfully constructed musical revue that celebrates Herman's music and lyrics, highlighting the broad spectrum of material he wrote specifically for female performers.

More than most Broadway composers, Jerry Herman showcased 'larger-than-life' women in his iconic musicals. From Dolly Gallagher Levi of Hello, Dolly!, to Mame Dennis of Mame, or Countess Aurelia of Dear World, Mabel Normand of Mack and Mabel, and female impersonator ZaZa of La Cage Aux Folles, Herman's women were center stage – strong, key personalities that drove the shows' plots, led musical numbers, and sometimes even determined the fates of the plays' other characters.

The production, directed and staged by multiple Carbonell Award-winner Michael Ursua, will feature 35 of Herman's songs:

“Jerry Herman is my favorite composer,” Ursua says. “He had tremendous musicality and wit. His gift was to musicalize the resilience of the human spirit. We're presenting Jerry's Girls with a 6-piece live band, beautiful costumes, energetic choreography and staging, great vocals, and an amazing cast.”

Jerry's Girls will star Lourelene Snedeker, Patrece Bloomfield, and Abbey Alder, and feature Cassidy Joseph, Caroline Macchiarola, Jacqueline Rose, Alexandra Van Hasselt, and Lauren Wickerson.

David Nagy will serve as the production's Musical Director; Choreography will be by Alex Jorth. Claudia Smith is the show's Scenic Designer, Stevie Bleich will create the Lighting Design, and Penny Williams is the Costume Designer.

Jerry Herman (1931-2019) has the distinction of being the only composer/lyricist in history to have had three musicals that ran more than 1,500 consecutive performances on Broadway. His first Broadway show was Milk and Honey (1961), followed by Hello, Dolly! (1964), Mame (1966), Dear World (1969), Mack & Mabel (1974), The Grand Tour (1979), La Cage Aux Folles (1983), Jerry's Girls (1985), and Mrs. Santa Claus (1996) a CBS television special. His string of awards and honors includes multiple Tony Awards, Grammys, Olivier Awards, Drama Desk Awards, the Johnny Mercer Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Oscar Hammerstein Award, the Frederick Loewe Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Theatre Hall of Fame and The Kennedy Center Honors. For more information about Jerry Herman, visit www.jerryherman.com.

Jerry's Girls will run January 10 – 19 at Pompano Beach Cultural Center. The theatre is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, in Pompano Beach (33060). Tickets for Jerry's Girls range in price from $45 to $65. Tickets may be purchased online at https://pompanobeachculturalcenter.com or by calling 954-501-1910.

