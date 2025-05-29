Island SPACE Mango Festival Offers a Unique Taste of Caribbean Culture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Island SPACE Mango Festival will return on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School Gym, bringing the community together for a one-of-a-kind tribute to the king of tropical fruits. With mango tastings, culinary creations, gardening tips, cultural storytelling, and artisan vendors, this annual event is a flavorful celebration of Caribbean heritage.

A Feast of Mangoes from Across the Caribbean and Beyond

Guests can enjoy dozens of mango varieties sourced locally and internationally, including fan favorites such as Jamaica’s Julie and East Indian mangoes, along with the ever-popular Haitian Francine. Attendees are encouraged to sample rare and exotic types at the tasting station, explore the “Guinness Book of Records” mango corner, and vote for the best-tasting mango pollen.

Food lovers will be drawn to the Mango Variety Snack Counter, featuring a wide range of treats such as mango ice creams, juices, desserts, breads, chutneys, preserves, and more. Shoppers looking for mango-themed products will love the Mango-Inspired Marketplace and Bazaar, which will showcase soaps, oils, lotions, candles, accessories, and artworks—all inspired by the vibrant fruit.

Learn, Taste, Grow: Hands-On Mango Workshops

Festivalgoers can take part in interactive, expert-led workshops throughout the day, exploring topics such as how to grow and graft mango trees, juicing for health, cosmetic and medicinal uses of mangoes, creative cutting and presentation techniques, and storytelling centered on mangoes in Caribbean culture. Mango plants will be available for sale on-site, and cultivation experts will be on hand to offer personalized guidance on growing a tree at home.

A Celebration for the Whole Family

This event is designed to engage mango enthusiasts of all ages. Families can enjoy exploring new flavors, participating in hands-on experiences, and learning about the cultural importance of mangoes throughout the Caribbean. Storytelling and interactive exhibits will bring the rich heritage behind this iconic fruit to life, creating a fun and educational experience for all.

Tickets are now available at islandspacefl.org/mangofest25. General admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door for adults, and just $10 for children 12 and under.

About Island SPACE

Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education (Island SPACE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing Caribbean arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives in South Florida and across the global diaspora. The Caribbean museum is open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General admission is $15 for adults and $7 for children. Learn more at www.islandspacefl.org.

