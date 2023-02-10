HAMILTON, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For Broadway In Miami 2023 Season

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America have announced the 2023-2024 Broadway in Miami season in the Ziff Ballet Opera House with a five-show subscription package that includes two South Florida premieres, one Miami premiere and the highly anticipated return of two blockbuster musicals.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - December 5-10, 2023

THE CHER SHOW - January 2-7, 2024

HAMILTON - March 13-24, 2024

PETER PAN - May 7-12, 2024

LES MISERABLES - June 18-23, 2024

The new Broadway in Miami subscription season is presented by Bank of America and Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, along with support from Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Season ticket packages are now on sale and prices range from $205 to $785*. To renew a subscription or became a subscriber, visit arshtcenter.org or call the Arsht Center box office at 305.949.6722 or the Season Ticket Holder Hotline toll-free at 800.939.8587.

The new Broadway in Miami five-show subscription series at the Arsht Center is as follows:

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Miami premiere

December 5-10, 2023

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69," "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift audiences' spirits and light up their hearts. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).



THE CHER SHOW

South Florida premiere

January 2-7, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

HAMILTON

March 13-24, 2024

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Miami native Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. For more information visit: North American Tour - Hamilton Official Site - Hamilton Official Site (hamiltonmusical.com).

PETER PAN - South Florida premiere

May 7-12, 2024

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse and directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price.

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including "I'm Flying", "I Gotta Crow", "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland". PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning - your entire family will be Hooked! For more information visit: Peter Pan (peterpanontour.com)

LES MISERABLES

June 18-23, 2024

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES (@lesmizus). This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISERABLES includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and many more. For more information visit: US Tour Landing page | Les Misérables | Welcome to the Official Website.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit www.arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.