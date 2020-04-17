Gulfshore Playhouse Presents THE LION IN THE WINTER: UNPLUGGED on ARTFUL DISTANCING

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional theater, hosts its third week of Artful Distancing with an in-depth look of the "The Lion in Winter" on Wednesday, April 22 at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

The immersive audience engagement program explores the process of creating a show with the Gulfshore Playhouse cast of "The Lion in Winter," moderated by Kristen Coury, director of the production as well as the founder and producing artistic director of Gulfshore Playhouse. Participants will learn more about the collaborative process of bringing historical works to life, with select readings of scenes.

Artful Distancing is a weekly theater discussion program that airs live on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. via Zoom. Participants can register online at www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org/artful-distancing. Login details will be sent via email. Sessions will also be recorded and available for viewing at no cost on Gulfshore Playhouse's YouTube channel.

While Gulfshore Playhouse has cancelled programming for the remainder of season due to COVID-19, plans are still underway for education summer programming, with mainstage productions anticipated to kick off in October for the 2020-21 season.

While the financial impact from the loss of ticket sales revenue has been devastating, the Playhouse has continued basic operations through the support of tax-deductible donations. To help sustain future programming, donations are being requested to ensure the organization is able to continue serving families, children, and the greater community through the power of live theater. All donations can be made online at www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org.





