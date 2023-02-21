Go Behind-the-Scenes With Dimensions Dance Theatre Of Miami At The Moss Center, March 3-5

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) is offering a special behind-the-scenes look at the company's process, with the return of their intimate salon series. From March 3rd through 5th, presented by The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. Attendees can get an up close and personal view of the dancers and choreography, including performances of excerpts, demonstrations, and discussions with the opportunity for a Q&A.

This season, DDTM's salon program at The Moss Center's Lab Theater uses dance as a vehicle to spark conversations addressing and rethinking both equity, and humanity. Possible: Imagination is the Root of Change, a project funded in major part by a Funding Arts Network A.W.A.R.E. (Artistic Works Addressing and Rethinking Equity) grant, is a thought provoking, story-telling work by NYC based dancer/choreographer Will A. Ervin, Jr. Despite being falsely convicted and sentenced to death, the inspirational teachings of Ohio State Penitentiary inmate Keith LaMar have inspired friends and strangers alike to live their lives with imagination, resilience, and purpose. Through Possible, Ervin shares LaMar's story and invites dancers and audiences alike on a journey, both imaginatively and introspectively, engaging in conversations about our world. With the support of the "Justice for Keith LaMar" organization, Keith LaMar, and musician Albert Marques, Possible marries dance with the music and spoken word from the Freedom First album.

Also on the program, a close-up performance of the poignant classic Touch Me, by Gerald Arpino in honor of the Arpino Centennial Celebration, danced to the gospel music of Rev. James Cleveland and The Charles Fold Singers, and a special peek at En Camino, an exciting new work in progress by a young Cuban choreographer Beatriz García, in partnership with artistic assistant, Armando Brydson. García uses the migration of swallows as an inspirational metaphor in this work about exalting determination and resilience. A call for inclusion, the work highlights the importance of celebrating diversity and retaining our unique cultural identities: remembering who we are, and where we come from, whilst moving ahead to where we are going.

"Sadly, inequity and inhumanity is something we encounter on a daily basis, both in the ballet world, and in our regular, every day lives", says DDTM Artistic Director Jennifer Kronenberg. "The lab series gives us the opportunity to invite artists to create, but this particular program also allows us to amplify their voices, and highlight their stories. We feel so fortunate to have these incredible choreographers sharing their talent, knowledge, patience, and imaginations with us. Our collective hope is that together we may spark a heartfelt conversation."

To close the performance, audience members are invited to join in on a discussion with DDTM artists about how the theme of each work relates to the art of ballet, what lies ahead for the art form, and how we all can help it evolve more positively within our changing world.

DDTM's Salon Series is an intimate dance experience presented by the Moss Center. Possible: Imagination is the Root of Change is sponsored in major part by a Funding Arts Network A.W.A.R.E. (Artistic Works Addressing and Rethinking Equity) project grant.

This exclusive event is not one to be missed! Seating is limited. Tickets are available on The Moss Center's website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226235®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3xpinV7?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets start at $25. This performance is presented by The Moss Center.

A Possible: Imagination is the Root of Change movement workshop, led by Will A. Ervin Jr., will take place in The Moss Center's Dance Studio on Sunday March 5, 2023 from 11am - 12:30pm.

Free Admission. For dancers 18 and up, intermediate/advanced experience recommended.