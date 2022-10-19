GableStage Presents HEISENBERG Beginning This Month

The Florida premiere of Heisenberg by acclaimed British playwright Simon Stephens opens October 28 at GableStage. Directed by Bari Newport and starring South Florida's own Margery Lowe and Colin McPhillamy (most recently in Broadway's Hangmen), Heisenberg tells the story of an electric encounter that thrusts two strangers, Georgie, a 42-year-old woman, and Alex, a 75-year-old butcher, into a fascinating and life-changing game. Preview on Friday, October 28, Opening on Saturday, October 29, Heisenberg runs until November 20, 2022 and will be available for streaming from Nov. 4.

Described as "a soaring, suspenseful, thrilling and wondrously stealthy play" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times, Heisenberg brings to blazing, theatrical life the uncertain and often comical sparring match that is human connection. It is a work "that considers the multiplicity of alternatives that could shape our lives at every moment." A year after it premiered, Brantley also said that it "seems more shimmeringly and satisfyingly elusive each time I see it." Mark Kennedy of Associated Press said Simon Stephens "does nothing less than alchemy here. He captures new love and old love at the same time, hope and fear, the new world and the old."

Playwright Simon Stephens (Manchester, England, 1971) internationally renowned for his award-winning adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, explains he took the name "Heisenberg" from the theoretical physicist Werner Heisenberg who coined and refined the uncertainty principle. "It's taking that atomic idea and turning it into a love story. It's about the relationship, the friendship, the affection, the love between a 40-year-old woman and a man she tries to grift."

"I started by unpacking the Heisenberg principle, also known as the uncertainty principle," director Bari Newport explains. "I became consumed with wanting to identify this principle within the action of the play... Dramaturgically we have two characters who make up both elements of the principle: Georgie, who has speed but no anchor - unmoored as she searches for her place in the world, and Alex, who is stuck - whose trajectory forward is unclear."

The creative team for Heisenberg at GableStage includes Constanza Celsi (set dresser & properties design), Alessandra Cronin (projection design), Tony Galaska (lighting design), Jeni Hacker (choreographer), Camilla Haith (costume design), Sean McGinley (sound design) and Frank J. Oliva (scenic design). Katie Ellison is the Production State Manager.

