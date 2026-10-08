GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! to Make South Florida Debut
Michael Scott Ross and Brian Piedra star in the Tony-nominated musical by Scott Brown and Anthony King.
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! will make its South Florida premiere at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center November 6-15, 2026, opening the third season of Pompano Players, the professional resident theater company in Pompano. The production arrives almost exactly twenty years after the show first opened in New York, at 59E59 Theaters on November 21, 2006, and it has never before been staged in Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach County.
Created by Scott Brown and Anthony King, GUTENBERG! began life in 2003 as a forty-five-minute bit at the Upright Citizens Brigade, written and performed by the pair themselves. It is a clever, offbeat, frequently absurd comedy that affectionately spoofs the world of musical theater - a love letter to new works, told through two earnest writers pitching their wildly inaccurate musical to a room of imaginary Broadway producers.
The show earned a 2024 Tony Award nomination for Best Revival of a Musical, along with Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, and Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle nominations for its original 2007 run.
The South Florida premiere of GUTENBERG! stars Michael Scott Ross and Brian Piedra. The Pompano Players season is directed by Joe Zettelmaier, with musical direction by Elijah Gee and stage management by Aaliyah Amoin.
'If you think you don't like musicals, this is the one that changes your mind,' said Kevin Barrett [Producer]. 'It's a comedy that happens to have songs, and it spends the whole night making fun of everything people say they don't like about musical theater. Twenty years on, it still works and South Florida has never had the chance to see it until now.'
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