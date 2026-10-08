GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! to Make South Florida Debut

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! will make its South Florida premiere at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center November 6-15, 2026, opening the third season of Pompano Players, the professional resident theater company in Pompano. The production arrives almost exactly twenty years after the show first opened in New York, at 59E59 Theaters on November 21, 2006, and it has never before been staged in Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach County.

Created by Scott Brown and Anthony King, GUTENBERG! began life in 2003 as a forty-five-minute bit at the Upright Citizens Brigade, written and performed by the pair themselves. It is a clever, offbeat, frequently absurd comedy that affectionately spoofs the world of musical theater - a love letter to new works, told through two earnest writers pitching their wildly inaccurate musical to a room of imaginary Broadway producers.

The show earned a 2024 Tony Award nomination for Best Revival of a Musical, along with Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, and Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle nominations for its original 2007 run.

The South Florida premiere of GUTENBERG! stars Michael Scott Ross and Brian Piedra. The Pompano Players season is directed by Joe Zettelmaier, with musical direction by Elijah Gee and stage management by Aaliyah Amoin.

'If you think you don't like musicals, this is the one that changes your mind,' said Kevin Barrett [Producer]. 'It's a comedy that happens to have songs, and it spends the whole night making fun of everything people say they don't like about musical theater. Twenty years on, it still works and South Florida has never had the chance to see it until now.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 17 Hrs 53 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Miami Metro Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming