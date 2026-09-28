EARTH, WIND & FIRE to Perform at Kravis Center
The legendary group led by original members will perform their iconic catalog at the venue.
Legendary music group and one of the best-selling artists of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire, led by original members and longtime principals Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, will bring their iconic catalog and unmistakable sound to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on March 6. Tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday, October 3 at 10 a.m. online at kravis.org.
Earth, Wind & Fire is a music institution whose extraordinary legacy continues through longtime principals and original members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, who remain at the heart of the group's unmistakable sound and spirit. With soul as deep as the planet, Earth, Wind & Fire has charted a history that will live on forever, beginning in 1969, when music legend Maurice White birthed the musical force named after the elements from his own astrological chart. Together, they've scored eight number one hits and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They've released 23 albums; eight went Double Platinum and reached the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They've won an impressive nine Grammy Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement in 2016. In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music, and in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were recognized in Washington, D.C. with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.
The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as Bailey, White, and Johnson continue to lead the group in inspiring new audiences and thrilling those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire's music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere. From the funky and infectious 'Let's Groove' to the timeless dance classic 'September' to the heartfelt 'Reasons,' Earth, Wind & Fire's catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to countless lives; now, then and forever.
Event Details
Earth, Wind & Fire
March 6, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Dreyfoos Hall
Tickets start at $97.75 including fees
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Box Office hours are Monday – Friday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
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