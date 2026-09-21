BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL to Play Delray Beach Playhouse
Performances will run September 24-27.
BEEHIVE: THE 60s MUSICAL celebrates the powerful female voices that defined the 1960s in a high-energy musical revue packed with heart, soul, and unforgettable hits! Told from the perspective of six young women coming of age in a decade of change, BEEHIVE takes audiences on a journey that shaped a generation. Featuring 40 of the most iconic songs of the era, this electrifying tribute to legends like Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and Janis Joplin will have you dancing in your seat and singing all the way home.
Created by Larry Gallagher, BEEHIVE is a high-energy musical that celebrates some of the most iconic female voices of the 1960s through timeless hits like 'My Boyfriend's Back,' 'Be My Baby,' 'Son of a Preacher Man,' 'Me and Bobby McGee,' and more. Told from the perspective of six young women coming of age during this transformative decade, the show takes audiences from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges faced by a nation.
This production of BEEHIVE originally sold out in January of this year as part of Pompano Players 2nd season. It reunites the creative team of Director Joseph Zettelmaier, Music Director Elijah Gee, and Choreographer Briley Crisafi with returning cast members Zoe Kanter (Wanda), Anneliese Wolfanger (Pattie), Rachel Whittington (Laura), Annaya Charlicia (Gina), Noelle Nicholas (Jasmine), and newcomer Samara Shavrick as Alison.
Come for 60s pop hits like Lesley Gore's "It's My Party" and The Ronette's "Be My Baby" and stay for showstoppers like Tina Turner's "River Deep Mountain High" and Janis Joplin's "Try"!
Featuring a first-rate band with Elijah Gee on Keyboard, Mike Haddox on Guitar, Julie Jacobs on Drums, Andres Aybar on Bass, Maureen Amaral on Tenor Saxophone, and Tom Stancampiano on trumpet. Individual show tickets start at $49. The show runs for 100 minutes with a brief intermission.
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