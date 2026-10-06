EVERYONE UNDER THE STARS Public Art Installation to Transform Fort Lauderdale

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The Community Foundation of Broward, in collaboration with the Broward County Cultural Division, and the Cultural Foundation of Broward, presented an intimate reception for an inspiring public art initiative that will light up Fort Lauderdale's 17th Street Causeway Bridge.

The special reception showcased “Everyone Under the Stars,” a light-based artwork by designer Tracey Dear that will dramatically transform this key community artery into a mesmerizing visual experience. This dynamic public art project, to be completed in early 2028, will shine a colorful combination of lights on the bridge, creating an awe-inspiring complement to the new Broward Convention Center and Omni Hotel and re-imagined Pier Sixty-Six. The reception was held at held at Pier Sixty-Six Residences overlooking the bridge, where potential supporters learned more about the project and connected with the artist and project leaders.

Funded by the Broward County Commission and local corporations, foundations, and individuals, “Everyone Under the Stars” will stand as a testament to Broward County's 50-year commitment to public art, illuminating the region as a welcoming cultural destination for all. Tracey Dear of Dear Productions of Oak Park, IL, was selected to create the installation. Dear is an internationally renowned exterior lighting innovator known for his remarkable aesthetic vision and technical resourcefulness.

Pier Sixty-Six Residences provided an ideal backdrop for guests to learn more about the project, meet the artist and representatives from the Community Foundation of Broward, the County, and Cultural Foundation of Broward, and experience firsthand the location and potential impact of the planned installation. Guests were also invited to tour available residences at Pier Sixty-Six and meet the property management team.

A $6 million campaign is underway to support this special project; more than half of that amount has been secured, and conversations are underway to reach the goal by the time the lights are turned on.

“Public art plays an important role in shaping the identity of a community. It brings people together, creates moments of connection and adds character to the places we call home,” said Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D., President/CEO of the Community Foundation of Broward. “We are honored to work with the Broward County Cultural Division, the Cultural Foundation of Broward and Tracey Dear to bring 'Everyone Under the Stars' to Fort Lauderdale and to be part of an effort that celebrates creativity while contributing to the city's continued growth and vibrancy. We hope this artwork inspires both residents and visitors and becomes a lasting part of Fort Lauderdale's cultural landscape.”

“Everyone Under the Stars” will complete the renaissance of the gateway to the Fort Lauderdale beach, which includes the complete reimagination of the iconic Pier Sixty-Six, and the new Broward Convention Center and Omni Hotel. It will connect homes and hotels, restaurants and educational institutions, the cruise industry and the entire marine community.

Bridges are figuratively and metaphorically powerful symbols. They embody the idea of linking places, ideas, or people, facilitating communication and unity. Metaphorically, bridges can signify personal or emotional growth, acting as pathways that allow individuals to move from one phase of life to another, bridging the gap between the past and the future. In literature and art, they often symbolize hope, progress, and the possibility of new beginnings. They also become icons for some of the world's most famous cities.

Dear made his name in the architectural lighting design field in 1998 with a desire to use his vast knowledge of event lighting to pursue architectural projects. Having worked with some of the largest names in the music industry in the world's most famous concert halls, Dear turned his attention to architectural illumination.

The Community Foundation during its past fiscal year provided $3 million in support for arts and culture. Thanks to that support, more than 166,000 individuals experienced museums and historic attractions, 65,000 community members engaged in arts festivals, exhibitions, and performances, and 9,500 participants, from students to seniors, took part in arts training and arts-based educational programs.

The Community Foundation shepherds 600 charitable funds totaling $360 million in value. Since its founding in 1984, the Foundation has provided more than $250 million in grants that support education, the arts, the environment, economic mobility, seniors and many other opportunities to improve life in Broward County. Fundholders enlist the Foundation's expert staff to manage their funds and help them be more strategic and impactful with their giving. The permanent home is another example of the powerful, enduring impact of local philanthropy.



Photo Credit: Downtown Photo.

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