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SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Open at Brévo Theatre

Performances will run from September 3–27, 2026.

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SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Open at Brévo Theatre

Brévo Theatre will present the South Florida premiere of "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" from September 3–27, 2026, at the HIVE Black Box Theatre at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Arriving just as the comedy makes its anticipated Broadway entrance, this South Florida debut offers local theatergoers a chance to engage with this international success during a pivotal chapter of its journey.

Set in 1986 at an elite girls' boarding school in Ghana, the comedy follows Paulina, whose path to becoming Miss Ghana is threatened by the arrival of Ericka, a charismatic American transfer student. What unfolds is a funny and thought-provoking exploration of friendship, ambition, beauty standards and identity.

Written by award-winning playwright Jocelyn Bioh, the play premiered Off-Broadway in 2017 and has become an international success. Often described as "Mean Girls" set in Ghana, it uses humor to explore universal questions about belonging through a distinctly African perspective.

 

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