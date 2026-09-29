Iliza Shlesinger to Perform FREE NIGHTS & WEEKENDS at Kravis Center

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced that comedian and actress Iliza Shlesinger will perform her standup show Free Nights & Weekends for one night only in Dreyfoos Hall on November 4, 2027. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. online at kravis.org and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

About Iliza Shlesinger:

Iliza Shlesinger has cemented herself as one of the world's premier stand-up comedians. In March 2025, Shlesinger released her seventh special, “Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal,” globally on Amazon Prime Video. An explosive and relentlessly funny hour, Iliza covers everything from shower sex, ugly wives and the ideal man to the truth about the ONE thing no woman wants, as nothing is off limits. The special was filmed at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

To date, Shlesinger has six Netflix specials including her 2022's “Hot Forever”. Her other Netflix specials include “Unveiled”, “War Paint”, “Freezing Hot”, “Confirmed Kills”, and “Elder Millennial”. In 2019, Shlesinger released “Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over”, her “fan-u-mentary,” which gave fans an inside look into what goes into the making of one of her specials. This behind the scenes showcased many elements of Shlesinger's creative process and was a tribute to a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows.

In addition to her stand-up, Iliza has appeared on the big and small screen. She recently wrote and starred in the romantic dramedy “Chasing Summer” directed by award-winning filmmaker Josephine Decker. After losing both her job and boyfriend, Jamie retreats to her small Texas hometown where friends and flings from a fateful high school summer turn her life upside down. The film premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival to an overwhelming amount of rave reviews.

Iliza also wrote, executive produced and starred in the romantic comedy film, “Good On Paper,” which was based on Iliza's own dating experience, and is streaming on Netflix. Shlesinger also starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's “Spenser Confidential”, directed by Peter Berg. In 2023, she played Shay Marigold in the popular MAX series, “The Righteous Gemstones”. In 2020, she co-starred along with Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby in the indie feature “Pieces of a Woman” and premiered “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” on Netflix. In 2018, she co-starred in “Instant Family”, starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. Her other credits include Hulu's “Dollface” and Amazon Prime's “Bosch”.

In 2022, Iliza released her latest & second book All Things Aside: Absolutely Correct Opinions, a collection of hilarious and insightful essays about the exasperating issues of everyday life. In 2017, she released Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group) a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood and relationships.

On her podcast “AIA: Ask Iliza Anything,” Iliza offers up her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic.

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