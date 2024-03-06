Friday Night Sound Waves To Return To The LOOP In Spring 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Friday Night Sound Waves, the popular free concert series at The LOOP (Las Olas Oceanside Park), will return every Friday, April 12 through May 17, 2024 from 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Presented by the City of Fort Lauderdale's Beach Business Improvement District, Friday Night Sound Waves welcomes locals and visitors, the young and the young at heart, to enjoy some of South Florida's best musical talents, performing an eclectic range of genres ranging from Reggae, Funk, Afro-Cuban, Top 40, Motown and R&B.

Attendees are invited to come early to enjoy various pre-concert games on the main lawn starting at 5 p.m., along with local artisan vendors and a rotation of food and drink vendors to peruse during and after the show.

Friday Night Sound Waves scheduled performances include*:

April:

Friday, April 12 – The Resolvers, Reggae

The Resolvers define “Big Band Reggae” by combining classic Jamaican roots and lively New Orleans stylings. Siblings Ojay and Sahara Smith (son and daughter of international reggae artist Ernie Smith) exchange lead vocal roles with Israeli-born bandleader and guitarist Ron Eisner while their rock solid rhythm and bombastic horn sections set the pace. Their shows have been described as “explosive" and “must see,” and the band has gained a reputation as a premier live Reggae act. The Resolvers have shared the stage with The Wailers, Julian Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, Kymani Marley, Inner Circle, English Beat, Yellowman, Matisyahu, Lee 'Scratch' Perry and Mishka along with many other world-renowned acts in major international festivals such as Marley Fest, Jamaican Jazz & Blues Fest, Sun Fest, Hulaween, AURA Music & Arts Fest, Dub Fest and more.

Friday, April 19 – Rogue Theory, Indie Funk/Rock

Dive into the vibrant soundscape of Rogue Theory, a dynamic band hailing from the Sunshine State. Rogue Theory is on a musical journey leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and ears of music lovers across the nation. Their ever-evolving, eclectic fusion of Indie Funk-Rock is often called refreshing – a playful and nostalgic tapestry woven from the finest threads of various musical genres – a truly original soulful experience.

Friday, April 26 – Private Stock, Top 40 80's Dance Party

Private Stock Band is the most sought-after entertainment in the event industry. Being together for over 20 years contributes to the band's amazing chemistry that shines through with every high-energy performance. Voted the #1 Party Band in Florida, Private Stock is the only band in the event industry that features Top 10 Hit Recording artists and stars from the hit show, “Legends.” Private Stock's musicians are all multi-talented and versatile, with an extensive song list consisting of Top 40, the 50s & 60s, Rock & Roll, Motown, Soul, 70s Disco, Classic Rock, 80s, 90s, Latin and Country.

May:

Friday, May 3 – SonLokos, Afro-Cuban, Fusion

SonLokos was born in the City of Miami in 2012. Its music fusions Son, Afro-Cuban Music, Timba and traditional Cuban rhythms with Hip-Hop, Electronic Music, Reggae and Rap. SonLokos has a fresh and innovative sound that ranges between Son and Descarga to a very explosive danceable rhythm that keeps people on their feet. Their repertoire includes classic covers of Cuban music as well as original compositions.

Friday, May 10 – VAM Band, Top 40

VAM Band is a funk tribute dance band performing Pop, Top 40, Soul, R&B, Motown, Latin, Reggae and more.

Friday, May 17 – Valerie Tyson, Motown

Valerie Tyson is a soulful and electrifying band that performs classic and modern music specializing in playing today's Top 40, Jazz, Classic Rock, R&B and Reggae. Each member of the band brings a combination of vocal and instrumental skills and experience.

*Performers schedule subject to change

EVENT DETAILS

When:

Every Friday, April 12–May 17, 2024

6:30–9:30 p.m.

Where:

Las Olas Oceanside Park: 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

The most convenient place to park is the Las Olas Beach Parking Garage, where the PayByPhone payment option can be used, and parking can be extended from anywhere using the mobile PayByPhone APP.

Cost:

The events are free and open to the public.

How:

For more information, please visit www.FridayNightSoundWaves.com.