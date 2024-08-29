Fine Arts Of Miami To Present Showcase Debut AN EVENING SERENADE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fine Arts of Miami, is doing their inaguration show debut on October 12th, 2024 at the Santuary of the Arts, 410 Andalusia Avenue Coral Gables, FL @ 7:00 PM.

An Evering Serenade, a magical evening serenated by instrumentals, classical music, sensual zarzuelas, classic arias, performed by talented Miami singers with a vivid stage setup.

With Gabriel LaSalette, Beatriz Marie Menendez. Paola Elorza, Marcela Martinez, Solange Merdinian, Eliah Brown and other talented musician in the piano, viola, violin and Cello.

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36755/production/1210031?performanceId=11509362 General Admission: $30.00 and $20.00 for students and senior citizens.

