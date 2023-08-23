Explore ArtServe's Resident Artists' Exhibit SOLE PERCEPTION This Fall

Marking a successful year featuring all kinds of artists from South Florida and beyond, ArtServe turns its final exhibit of 2023 exclusively over to its members and resident artists with a focus on the inherent interconnectivity of their individual creativity.

Titled "Sole Perception," the exhibit opens with a free, public reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

on Friday, Oct. 6. To RSVP for the event, click Click Here.

Thanks to a grant from Broward Cultural Division and Florida Arts & Culture, the exhibit itself is also free to attend and runs through Saturday, December 30, 2023. ArtServe is located at 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale and open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ArtServe's members and resident artists eagerly await this annual exhibit, which is known in South Florida's art community as a place to connect with art scouts looking for up-and-coming talent. Some ArtServe artists go on to exhibit their work at Art Basel after being discovered.

Echoing ArtServe's fundamental mission to connect local artists with the community, "Sole Perception" will invite visitors to contemplate how artists' reinterpretations of others' ideas create an endless stream of consciousness to connect the viewer with the original artistic inspiration.

"It was Mark Twain who said 'There is no such thing as a new idea. It is impossible.'" ArtServe Executive Director Jason Hughes remarked. "But we're pretty sure when you see our artists' works at 'Sole Perception,' you'll likely get some fresh ideas of your own!"

"Sole Perception" will showcase a variety of disciplines in the visual arts.

"It's also an opportunity for guests to support local artists by purchasing their work and, with the holidays right around the corner, we can't think of a better, more unique present than the gift of art," Hughes added.

ArtServe inspires, supports and advances its diverse members, artists and community by promoting artistic development, education and prosperity through the exploration and presentation of the visual and performing arts.

About ArtServe

Named a "2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits, Fort Lauderdale-based ArtServe is an award-winning arts incubator that is advancing the arts for social good as a creative laboratory and hub for experimental artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. Now in its 35th year, ArtServe has won several awards for innovation in the arts and is supported in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and Florida's Department of State and the Division of Cultural Affairs. Each year, ArtServe programs contribute tangibly to the region's economy, helping 2,000+ artists sell their work, build businesses and engage the community. To do that, ArtServe secures financial support through donations, sponsorships and memberships.