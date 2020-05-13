Dramaworks Presents Virtual Series DRAMA(IN THE)WORKS

Palm Beach Dramaworks is presenting a series of weekly readings of evolving plays. The plays can be viewed for free by the public. A few hours after the conclusion of the play, a recording of the presentation can be seen on Palm Beach Dramawork's YouTube Channel. The project involves the audience in helping determine which plays will be included in the 2021 New Year/New Plays Festival. The audience may contribute to a "talkback" by entering their question or comment in the Q&A section at the bottom center of their screen. The readings are free, but reservations are required.

See a list of remaining readings below.

Monday, May 18

Charlottesville by Catherine Bush

When Civil War reenactor Curtis Jenkins is accused of being racist, he begins a fantastical journey through American race relations. As the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally explodes into violence, Curtis must confront the truth about his family legacy and his own beliefs.

Monday, May 25

Household Spirits by Mia McCollough

A newly blended family spends a holiday in their fancy but haunted home, along with a life-sized rag doll which acts as both a keeper and revealer of family secrets. A dark comedy about mental illness, alcoholism, and household spirits.

Monday, June 1

Snow Leopard by Anne Adams

When Angel returns home at the height of her success, she discovers her lifelong friend Ray fighting for survival. But the balance of power shifts when Angel needs a favor, compelling both women to re-examine their choices and their lives.

Monday, June 8

Teach by Donna Hoke

Ten years ago, Ken and Chris were teacher and student. Now, they are principal and teacher, and a conflict with a student forces Chris to confront both past and present. A fascinating exploration of gender, power, and perception.

Monday, June 15

The Mar Vista by Yehuda Hyman

His mother's death propels Yehuda on a journey to explore her romantic past. As he uncovers the secrets and lies of her loves and losses, his perceptions of her collide with who she really was.

Monday, June 22

The Prey by Gina Montet

A tale of beauty, love, and murder in the heart of the Everglades. Set in 1912 and inspired by actual events, the play is a chilling interpretation of one of Florida's most notorious killings.

Click HERE to reserve tickets to a reading

Click HERE to see previously aired readings





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You