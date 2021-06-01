Derek Klena, Christy Altomare and Samantha Pauly to Take Part in A MILLION DREAMS

Making It On Broadway, an educational musical theater training program, will host a summer concert entitled A Million Dreams, featuring Broadway notables Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), and Samantha Pauly (Six) and the students of Making It On Broadway at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday, July 11th at 7:30 pm.

A Million Dreams will feature songs from Broadway productions such as Mean Girls, Carrie, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, and Jagged Little Pill. Klena, Altomare, and Pauly will perform alongside students from the Making It On Broadway program who they will have been mentoring and teaching all week. (Mrs. Doubtfire star Rob McClure will also be one of that week's mentors.)

Making It On Broadway is an acclaimed musical theatre program, founded by Broadway actress, teacher and author Jodie Langel, wherein students learn the realities of what it means to be a modern Broadway professional. Participating in classes taught by Broadway professionals, students take acting, singing, and dancing classes every day, and are also given the opportunity to work with, learn from, and perform for professionals from every aspect of 'the business', including directors, music directors, producers, and Tony Award winners. Past notable Making It On Broadway master class instructors include Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Jeremy Jordan, Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, and Jason Alexander.

Derek Klena originated the role of Eddie Birdlace in the stage adaptation of Dogfight and the role of Dmitry in Anastasia on Broadway. He received a 2020 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Nick Healy in Jagged Little Pill.

Christy Altomare played Wendla in the first national tour of Spring Awakening and Sue Snell in the Off-Broadway revival of Carrie. She made her Broadway debut as Sophie in Mamma Mia and originated the titular role in the Broadway premiere of Anastasia.

Samatha Pauly originated the role of Katherine Howard in Six the Musical on Broadway. She played Eva Peron in the critically acclaimed West End revival of Evita at Regent Parks Open Air Theatre.

Jodie Langel's many Broadway and touring credits include Les Miserables (Cosette), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Narrator), Cats (Grizabella), and the pre-Broadway production of Martin Guerre (Bertrande). Her New York credits also include Bernstein's Mass at Carnegie Hall/Kennedy Center, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change at The Westside Theatre. Jodie won "Best Actress" in I Come For Love at the NYMF Festival in New York City and was a part of the New York Workshop of The First Wives' Club (understudy to Ana Gastayer). Locally she has received numerous Carbonell Award nominations and a Silver Palm Award. Jodie also co-authored the book 'Making It On Broadway: Actors' Tales of Climbing to the Top', which has become required reading at leading conservatories around the country.

Tickets for A Million Dreams range in price from $50 to $80 and can be purchased online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pesptpm/10735597/1080236.

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center is located at 3800 NW 11th Place (33311), in the Central Broward Regional Park on the Northeast corner of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road 7.