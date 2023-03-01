Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse

The production opens Friday, March 3, 2023 and runs for two weekends through March 12, 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  
LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE has announced the opening of Dial M for Murder on the Main Stage as part of our 70th Season.

DIAL M FOR MURDER opens Friday, March 3, 2023 and runs for two weekends through March 12, 2023. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org

DIAL M FOR MURDER: When American writer Max Halliday visits the very married Margot Wendice in London, he unknowingly sets off a chain of blackmail and murder. After sensing Margot's affections for Halliday, her husband, Tony Wendice fears divorce and disinheritance and plots her death. Knowing a former school chum is involved in illegal activities, Tony blackmails him into conspiring to kill Margot spinning a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder. Dial M for Murder stars Brandon Goldsmith (Inspector Hubbard), Caleb James Williams (Tony Wendice), Eric Garvin (Constable Williams), Jeremy Wershoven (Max Halliday), Martin Malter (Constable Barclay), Myles Lee (Sergeant O'Brien/ Radio Announcer), Nicolas Teixeira (Captain Lesgate/ C.A. Swann), Rachel Sexton (Margot Wendice) and Ted Montuori (Reporter Stephens).



