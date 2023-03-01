DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse
DIAL M FOR MURDER opens Friday, March 3, 2023 and runs for two weekends through March 12, 2023. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org
DIAL M FOR MURDER: When American writer Max Halliday visits the very married Margot Wendice in London, he unknowingly sets off a chain of blackmail and murder. After sensing Margot's affections for Halliday, her husband, Tony Wendice fears divorce and disinheritance and plots her death. Knowing a former school chum is involved in illegal activities, Tony blackmails him into conspiring to kill Margot spinning a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder. Dial M for Murder stars Brandon Goldsmith (Inspector Hubbard), Caleb James Williams (Tony Wendice), Eric Garvin (Constable Williams), Jeremy Wershoven (Max Halliday), Martin Malter (Constable Barclay), Myles Lee (Sergeant O'Brien/ Radio Announcer), Nicolas Teixeira (Captain Lesgate/ C.A. Swann), Rachel Sexton (Margot Wendice) and Ted Montuori (Reporter Stephens).