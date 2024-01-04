Cuban American Pianist Santiago Rodriguez To Perform With Palm Beach Symphony In February

Rodriguez replaces the previously announced guest artist, Vladimir Feltsman, in a concert.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Jenna Pastuszek & Joshua Zecher-Ross to Bring ME, MYSELF & BARBRA: The Music That Made Bar Photo 2 Jenna Pastuszek & Joshua Zecher-Ross to Bring ME, MYSELF & BARBRA: The Music That Made Barbara, Barbra At The Willow
Jazz Artist Stephanie Nakasian To Hold Master Class In Boca Raton Photo 3 Jazz Artist Stephanie Nakasian To Hold Master Class In Boca Raton
New Documentary Film BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS To Premiere Autonation At The Museu Photo 4 New Documentary Film BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS To Premiere Autonation At The Museum Of Discovery And Science In January

Cuban American Pianist Santiago Rodriguez To Perform With Palm Beach Symphony In February

Cuban American Pianist Santiago Rodriguez To Perform With Palm Beach Symphony In February

Cuban American Santiago Rodriguez will perform with Palm Beach Symphony led by Gerard Schwarz on Monday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. 

Rodriguez replaces the previously announced guest artist, Vladimir Feltsman, in a concert that will feature him performing the exhilarating Grieg's Piano Concerto in A Minor. Part of the Symphony's 50th Anniversary Season, the concert also features the Symphony performing Rimsky-Korsakov's entrancing Scheherazade and a world premiere composition entitled Orchestral Excursions by South Florida resident Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, which is inspired by the artworks of Gil Maurer whom the work honors. This world premiere is commissioned for Palm Beach Symphony by Ambassador Bonnie McElveen-Hunter.

Born in Cárdenas, Cuba, Rodriguez began his piano studies at age four and was sent to the United States by his family after Castro seized power. Living in an orphanage in New Orleans under the care of Catholic Charities for six years, he continued his musical education and made his concert debut at age 10 performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 27 with the New Orleans Philharmonic. 

Rodriguez' international career was launched in 1981 when he won the Silver Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and also received a special prize for the best performance of Leonard Bernstein's Touches, a work commissioned for the competition. Rodriguez' unique life and artistry were profiled on CBS Sunday Morning with Charles Kurault, and he has also been featured numerous times on the ABC, NBC, PBS, CNN, BBC, and CBC television networks.

Rodriguez has performed internationally with leading orchestras, including the London Symphony, the Dresden Staatskapelle, the Weimar Philharmonic, the Yomiuri-Nippon Symphony

Orchestra of Japan, the Tampere Philharmonic of Finland, the Berliner Symphoniker, the Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore, Seattle, Indianapolis and Houston Symphony Orchestras, the National Symphony Orchestra of Washington, D.C. and the American Symphony Orchestra at Avery Fisher Hall in New York. 

National Public Radio's Guide to Building a Classical CD Collection recommended three of Rodriguez' recordings as “the best available” performances, and his recording of the Rachmaninov and Prokofiev Third Concertos has been internationally acclaimed as one of the best in recorded history. Rodriguez has recorded numerous world premieres, including Piano Concerto No. 1 by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco; the Concertino for piano, strings, and cymbals of Carlos Surinach; Leonard Bernstein's Touches; piano concertos from the movies Nightsong and Phantom of the Opera, both of which are featured on his release, Piano in Hollywood; and the Piano Sonata No. 2 of Alberto Ginastera, which he premiered at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

Additional Masterworks Series concerts in the 50th Anniversary Season are Pinchas Zukerman, violin (Jan. 15); Emanuel Ax, piano (March 6); and Ignat Solzhenitsyn, piano (April 25). 

Tickets are $25-$95 and may be purchased at Click Here and by phone at (561) 281-0145. The Kravis Center is 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL  33401.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
BaCA Host an Exhibition of the Works of Legendary Artist Purvis Young Photo
BaCA Host an Exhibition of the Works of Legendary Artist Purvis Young

Pompano Beach Arts, in conjunction with FATVillage Arts District, will present the acclaimed works of the late Florida artist Purvis Young. The exhibition entitled The Onliest Thing I Could Mostly Do celebrates the life and work of the renowned self-taught artist.

2
Violin Virtuoso Pinchas Zukerman Returns to Palm Beach Symphony in January Photo
Violin Virtuoso Pinchas Zukerman Returns to Palm Beach Symphony in January

Following his performance with the Symphony that was livestreamed to remote viewers during the pandemic, violin virtuoso Pinchas Zukerman returns to join maestro Gerard Schwarz as he leads Palm Beach Symphony in a Masterworks Concert on Monday, January 15 at 7:30. 

3
Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Photo
Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Musical Theatre Trivia And Song On January 8

BroadwayWorld brings you the latest news on upcoming shows, including casting announcements, production updates, and more. Stay informed with the latest developments in the world of Broadway.

4
Palm Beach Opera Opens Season with Resident Artist Showcase at Northwood Home Photo
Palm Beach Opera Opens Season with Resident Artist Showcase at Northwood Home

Palm Beach Opera opened its season on Dec. 9 with the annual Resident Artist Showcase, featuring intimate performances and exclusive receptions at The Cornelia T. Bailey Opera Center.

More Hot Stories For You

BaCA Host an Exhibition of the Works of Legendary Artist Purvis YoungBaCA Host an Exhibition of the Works of Legendary Artist Purvis Young
Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Musical Theatre Trivia And Song On January 8Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Musical Theatre Trivia And Song On January 8
Dance Theatre of Harlem Comes to Moss Center in JanuaryDance Theatre of Harlem Comes to Moss Center in January
Winter/Spring Classes Set at Broward Center for the Performing ArtsWinter/Spring Classes Set at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Gordon Gumshoe, A Fairytale Detective in Miami Metro Gordon Gumshoe, A Fairytale Detective
Sandrell Rivers Theater (1/13-1/13)Tracker
A Rock Sails By in Miami Metro A Rock Sails By
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (5/15-6/09)
The Kite Runner in Miami Metro The Kite Runner
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/17-5/19)
Xanadu in Miami Metro Xanadu
Shuler Stage (5/17-5/26)
Hundred Days in Miami Metro Hundred Days
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (7/17-8/11)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/13-2/24)
The F. Marrykill Affair in Miami Metro The F. Marrykill Affair
New Generation Theatrical (2/14-2/19)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira in Miami Metro Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira
Island City Stage (1/18-1/11)
Piano Passion: From the Studio of Roberta Rust in Miami Metro Piano Passion: From the Studio of Roberta Rust
Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center (1/28-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You