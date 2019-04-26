Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present CRUEL INTENTIONS The '90s Musical

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts crowns a glittery 2018-2019 season with an amazing production celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of a hot-hot-hot mega-hit flick that starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair.

Based on the French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and the classic cult film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe and Sarah Michelle Geller, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical pulls the viewer into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster's daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl-and anyone who gets in their way-they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love.

Featuring favorite throwback hits by artists like Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, REM, *NSYNC, and, of course, Britney Spears, this show was produced by Eva Price, who just opened the hit revival of Oklahoma! on Broadway and is the lead producer of the upcoming Broadway Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill.

The reviewers are raving about this incredible production. Entertainment Weekly calls it "the ultimate night out;" and the Chicago Tribune raves, "Do you yearn to return to the '90s and to Jewel and NSYNC? Your ride's here. Nostalgic for an emo-loving, streaming-free, pre-social-media-outrage era of acceptable decadence, amoral cinematic narratives and fanciful sensual depravity? Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical is here to serve your needs!"

Tickets start at $35

Tickets for all concerts and shows at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts are now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

