Coconut Grove Arts Festival Awards $30,000 in Scholarships to FIU to Foster Careers in the Arts

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival will continue its commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists through its ongoing scholarship program in partnership with Florida International University's (FIU) Department of Art + Art History.

For the 2024-25 academic year, nine talented undergraduate and graduate students have been awarded a total $30,000 in scholarships, providing both financial support and valuable mentorship opportunities at the festival. The scholarship recipients were honored at a special reception on September 4, 2024

Over the course of three years, starting in 2023, CGAF is disbursing a total of $90,000 in scholarships directly to FIU students. This initiative reflects the festival's dedication to fostering artistic talent and offering young creatives a foundation for building successful careers in the visual arts.

“The Coconut Grove Arts Festival organization is deeply committed to giving back to our community by nurturing the next generation of artists,” said Dave Hill, Jr., CGAF Chairman of the Board. “Our scholarship programs, along with initiatives like our visiting-artist and emerging-artist programs, are designed to inspire and empower young creatives to step into their futures as professional artists. Partnering with FIU amplifies our impact, helping us further our mission to cultivate a thriving arts community and provide life-changing opportunities for aspiring artists.”

Camille Marchese, Executive Director of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, echoed Chairman Hill's remarks, stating, “Our goal is to inspire and motivate these emerging artists to pursue their dreams with confidence. By providing them with practical, hands-on experience in the art world, we are helping them lay the groundwork for their future careers.” The students will have the opportunity to work closely with seasoned artists during the festival, gaining invaluable insight into building sustainable careers through art festivals.

Since its inception in 1963, CGAF has played a pivotal role in shaping the arts and cultural landscape of South Florida, most notably through its iconic outdoor festival held each year during Presidents' Day weekend. This scholarship initiative is an extension of the festival's mission to promote arts education and support local talent.

Tori Arpad-Cotta, Chair of FIU's Department of Art + Art History, highlighted the value of the partnership, stating, “The Coconut Grove Arts Festival Scholarship is more than just financial aid. It's about creating lasting relationships between students and experienced artists, allowing our students to learn practical skills that go beyond the classroom. We are grateful to Camille Marchese and the CGAF team for this unique opportunity.”

Brian Schriner, Dean of FIU's College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA), echoed this sentiment, adding, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, a cornerstone of our community's creative and cultural economy. This partnership provides our visual arts students with both the financial resources and career-ready experiences they need to thrive in today's competitive arts landscape.”

The scholarship presentation took take place at a monthly “Frost After Dark” event at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, Sept. 4, on FIU's main campus in Miami. This celebration served as a back-to-school mixer for the FIU students and faculty – and on this special night, for members of the CGAF Board of Directors and staff, as well. They each had a chance to meet the scholarship recipients and hear firsthand about their passion for the arts and their eagerness to participate in the festival.

Established through the partnership between CGAF and FIU's CARTA, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Visual Arts Scholarship Fund continues to strengthen the bond between academia and South Florida's thriving creative economy. Open to both undergraduate and graduate students at FIU, the fund represents a powerful investment in the future of the arts in the region.

For more information on the scholarship program and the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, please visit the CGAF website. You may also contact Camille Marchese via email or call 305-447-0401. Student application information is available on the FIU website.

