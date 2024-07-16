Classic Albums Live: The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' Comes to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present Classic Albums Live performing The Beatles' legendary album, Abbey Road. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Released in September 1969, Abbey Road is a monumental testament to the genius of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The final Beatles album to be recorded, Abbey Road is a masterpiece of musical vision. The album sold four million copies in the first two months after its release and is now cited as one of The Beatles' best albums.

Classic Albums Live, renowned for its meticulous attention to detail, will recreate the magic of Abbey Road with precise sound, tone, and arrangements. This performance is a heartfelt tribute, reflecting the talent steeped in each track. From the unifying anthem Come Together and the hopeful warmth of Here Comes The Sun, to the profound beauty of Something, the evening promises to be a celebration of timeless music.

Classic Albums Live was founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, a musician and concert promoter from Toronto, Canada, who aimed to recreate classic rock albums live on stage in precise, authentic performances. The internationally acclaimed musicians have recreated the sounds of Tom Petty, The Eagles, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Fleetwood Mac, AC/DC, and more.

Join us for an extraordinary night as Classic Albums Live brings The Beatles' Abbey Road to life. The performance is recommended for ages 13 and above. Tickets for the show are $40. A $65 VIP ticket option includes table seating and complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

