Carbonell Awards Seek College-Bound Applicants For 2025 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, today reminded college-bound high school students that the nonprofit organization is now accepting applications for its 2025 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 10, 2024. Since 1978, the Carbonell Awards has given out more than $130,000 in scholarships to winning applicants.

The selection of scholarship recipients is based on talent, experience and demonstrated commitment to theater and/or journalism, with one winner from each of the three area counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach) receiving a $2,000 scholarship.

The selection process is chaired by Carbonell Vice President Javier Siut, a member of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.

Applications and guidelines for the 2025 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships are available online at http://carbonellawards.org/the-jack-zink-memorial-scholarship-application/.

Eligibility Requirements:

· Applicant must be a graduating high school senior with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

· Applicant must be a resident of Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach County.

· Applicant must be nominated by a mentor from school or theatre (no parents and no self-nominations).

· If selected, the applicant must be accepted into College to pursue a degree in theatre or journalism.

Timeline:

· Completed application must be submitted no later than February 10, 2025.

· The interview/audition for scholarship finalists will be held in mid-March. Date and location will be announced soon.

· The three winning scholarship winners will be honored at the annual Carbonell Awards Celebration on November 17, 2025, at the FAU University Theatre in Boca Raton.

About the Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships:

The scholarship is named for Jack Zink (1947-2008) who was a major voice in South Florida entertainment coverage for more than three decades. During his long career, he was employed as entertainment editor, columnist, critic and reporter at each of South Florida's major newspapers: The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, The Miami Herald, The Palm Beach Post & Evening Times, and The Fort Lauderdale News. Mr. Zink was the founder and a past president of the Carbonell Awards, a past president of The American Theatre Critics Association, and was a recipient of both the Sun-Sentinel's Fred Pettijohn Award, which is given annually to the newspaper's top reporters, and South Florida's prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

About The Carbonell Awards:

The Carbonell Awards fosters the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida by celebrating the diversity of our theater artists, providing educational scholarships, and building audience appreciation and civic pride by highlighting achievements of our theater community. More than 30 professional theater companies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties participate in the annual awards process. The Carbonell Awards also celebrate the accomplishments of local artistic leaders by presenting several Special Awards.

Along with New York's Drama Desk and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards, the Carbonell Awards are among the nation's senior regional arts awards and predate others, including Washington, D.C.'s Helen Hayes Awards. The Carbonell Awards are named after Manuel Carbonell, an internationally renowned sculptor, who designed the original solid bronze and marble award in 1976, the signature trophy that is still given annually to Carbonell Award winners. Over the last 47 years, the Carbonell family has donated more than $250,000 in awards. For more information, please visit www.carbonellawards.org.

