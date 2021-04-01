CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL Coming To SMDCAC

Join the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs' All Kids Included initiative for an adventure-filled, socially distant, and family friendly performance of Curious George and The Golden Meatball -Live. The free, outdoor performances will be on Saturday, May 1 at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center's Backyard Concert Lawn.

Curious George and The Golden Meatball is an adventure designed especially for young audiences. The story follows the lovable character Curious George and his adventure on All-You-Can-Eat Meatball Day. Throughout his fun-filled journey, George learns about Rome, meatballs, and the secret ingredient to cooking. The new musical is sure to leave children singing and dancing in their seats.

Tickets are available starting Tuesday, April 20 with seating pods for two, three or four people. Everyone must have a ticket to enter. Tickets can be reserved through the SMDCAC website. COVID-19 protocols are in place to keep guests safe while enjoying the performance. Please visit here for the full list of COVID-19 precautions.

In addition to the live performances, there will be a free book giveaway for every child in the audience to get I Believe I Can by Grace Byers. Several other exciting prizes will also be given out.

The performance and giveaway celebrate the 15th Annual All Kids Included Festival and the 2nd Digital Festival. The AKI festival website will be available from May 1 through May 31 and will feature arts activities, book readings by author Grace Byers and more, all designed to promote inclusivity in the arts. The Digital Festival will include ASL interpretation, Audio Description and Closed Captions in English and Spanish.

ASL interpretation, wheelchair and low-vision access will be provided at the in-person performances. To reserve free tickets to Curious George and The Golden Meatball and for additional information, please visit here.

All Kids Included - Accessible Arts Experiences for Kids (AKI) promotes inclusive arts and cultural programs in school settings and throughout the community so that kids of all abilities and their families can participate fully in the arts. Currently, there are more than a dozen model demonstration projects being developed and/or implemented through the initiative. For more information on AKI, please visit here.