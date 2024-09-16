Broward Cultural Division to Present the Second Annual State of the Arts Address

The event will take place on October 24 at 9:30 AM.
Join the Broward Cultural Division for the Second Annual State of the Arts Address on Thursday, October 24 at 9:30 AM at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The program will highlight recent accomplishments and unveil new projects, while outlining goals for arts and culture in Broward.
Featured speakers include Cultural Division Director Phillip Dunlap, Broward Cultural Council Chair Janet Erlick, Broward County Mayor Nan Rich, Commissioner Senator Steve Geller, and County Administrator Monica Cepero.
Complimentary parking is available in the A&E Garage, and light refreshments will be served.
RSVP to secure a seat.
