Broward Cultural Division to Present the Second Annual State of the Arts Address

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the Broward Cultural Division for the Second Annual State of the Arts Address on Thursday, October 24 at 9:30 AM at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The program will highlight recent accomplishments and unveil new projects, while outlining goals for arts and culture in Broward.

Featured speakers include Cultural Division Director Phillip Dunlap, Broward Cultural Council Chair Janet Erlick, Broward County Mayor Nan Rich, Commissioner Senator Steve Geller, and County Administrator Monica Cepero.

Event Details:

State of the Arts Address

Date: Thursday, October 24

Doors Open: 9:30 AM

Program Begins: 10:00 AM

Location: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Complimentary parking is available in the A&E Garage, and light refreshments will be served.

RSVP to secure a seat.

Comments