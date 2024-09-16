News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broward Cultural Division to Present the Second Annual State of the Arts Address

The event will take place on October 24 at 9:30 AM.

By: Sep. 16, 2024
Broward Cultural Division to Present the Second Annual State of the Arts Address Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Join the Broward Cultural Division for the Second Annual State of the Arts Address on Thursday, October 24 at 9:30 AM at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The program will highlight recent accomplishments and unveil new projects, while outlining goals for arts and culture in Broward.

LATEST NEWS

Faena Theater to Debut CARMEN 'The Iconic Legend Reimagined' This Fall
The Miramar Cultural Center to Present Patrice Rushen And Cece Peniston
Video: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL Comes to Fort Lauderdale

Featured speakers include Cultural Division Director Phillip Dunlap, Broward Cultural Council Chair Janet Erlick, Broward County Mayor Nan Rich, Commissioner Senator Steve Geller, and County Administrator Monica Cepero.

Event Details:

  • State of the Arts Address
  • Date: Thursday, October 24
  • Doors Open: 9:30 AM
  • Program Begins: 10:00 AM
  • Location: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Complimentary parking is available in the A&E Garage, and light refreshments will be served.

RSVP to secure a seat.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos