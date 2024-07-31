Broward College Dance Ensemble Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Students And Alumni Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With passion, elegance, energy, and rhythm, the Broward College Dance Ensemble lit up the stage at Bailey Hall during the milestone 10th anniversary dance concert, “Without Limit,” that raised nearly $8,000 to support scholarships and programs for the Visual & Performing Arts (V&PA) Department at Broward College.

“As a steadfast supporter of the arts, I was deeply moved by the dedication, passion and artistry of the students who performed in ‘Without Limit’,” said Sandra Juliachs, market executive, Bank of America Fort Lauderdale. “Bank of America is a long-time partner of Broward College and shares its mission to enrich our communities by funding vital programs and initiatives that inspire creativity and cultural growth.”

More than 70 students and alumni directed, choregraphed, and performed on stage in a series of electrifying original works that brought the house down, captivating the more than 800 guests in attendance.

“I am so proud of the students and alumni who took part in this special evening,” said Sabrina Talamo, professor in the V&PA Department at Broward College. “Their enthusiasm, skill, creativity, and exuberance were on full display.”

For Lark Hanna, who is homeless but was seeking higher education, enrolling in Broward College and subsequently earning a scholarship and taking dance classes, allowed her to not only expand her experience in various aspects of dance, but was also a learning experience that she treasures. “There are so many opportunities the dance department offers,” Hanna said. “I not only honed my dancing skills but I also learned that there was more to it, such as stage management and choreography, that I can now add to my resume. I also love that dance is an amazing outlet to explore creativity and that’s thanks to Sabrina. She is so welcoming, kind, and really amazing. She thoroughly cares for us.”

Co-directing the performance were close friends, Brianna Miller and Adrienne Khouri. For Miller, once she enrolled in Talamo’s class, she found herself attending school again. “I am so grateful to have found dance at Broward College because I was skipping class a lot, and this program helped me with my attendance,” said Miller, who has been coming back to be part of this summer performance since 2018. “The dance program reintroduced stability into my life and it allowed me to complete my degree. I know how important this program is, especially to dancers, because it's very difficult to be able to go to school for dance if it's not fully funded or you can’t afford it. That’s why scholarships are so important. They really help a lot of people that I know and a lot of my friends in the program who without those funds would not have been able to attend college.”

The continued support from the community and generous donors is essential in providing the resources needed to enable students to excel both academically and artistically.

For Kiana Taylor that meant coming to Broward College on a scholarship before graduating from FIU. Today she is an English Language Arts (ELA) teacher at Olson Middle School where she started the dance program and teaches dance. “I use all of the techniques that I learned from being in the Broward College dance program, from all of the professors and really great choreographers that are in the program, to teach my middle school students,” she said. “There are different types of techniques we use in dance to help us memorize a lot of things, and I use that in my ELA class. As a result, my 7th grade class was the highest performing of all 7th grade classes in the district. For example, I’ll have them in different dance formations throughout class. We are influencing kids, and it’s not even about dance, but dance touches so many things.”

“Creating flexible pathways for young artists to learn and grow on their personal journey is essential to artistic and professional development,” said Ty Sutton, President & CEO, Broward Center for the Performing Arts. “Meeting so many young artists of varying backgrounds and hearing their stories of success through programs that Broward College is providing in dance, theatre, film, and many other fields in the creative sector is inspiring. Broward College has dedicated and knowledgeable faculty and administrators that should be applauded and supported.”

Co-Director Khouri also appreciates the fact that students have access to scholarships.

“It's very emotional and life changing to see the diversity of dancers, some of whom came from other countries,” she said. “It’s important to me that I help raise funds for students to be in the dance program at Broward College. We change lives. Students start out as beginners and they become intermediate or advanced dancers with many of them now dancing for the NFL or the NHL.”

The benefit concert also serves as a reunion for alumni of the V&PA Department and provides an opportunity for community members to get involved. Alumnus Bri Cady is just one example of that. Following graduation from Broward College, she went on to graduate from Florida State University and will be attending Spalding University in Louisville for a master’s in clinical psychology. “My experience with the dance program is unlike anything I have ever experienced. I’ve been to other universities, and nothing compares to Broward College,” Cady said. “There is no judgement here in the dance program. It’s an inclusive, safe environment that’s been fostered, and that is honestly why I keep coming back to Broward College. I am part of something.”

Cady added that dance is a way for her and others to communicate what they can’t say verbally. From the people she’s met to her friends, she says she owes “everything, everything to Broward College.”

Broward College dance majors experience comprehensive training that hones their skills across various dance forms. The curriculum includes foundational courses in ballet, modern, and jazz techniques, alongside opportunities to develop as choreographers and performers. Students engage with industry experts through specialized master classes in styles. The Dance Concerts provide platforms for students to collaborate with guest artists and faculty members and showcase their own choreography on the Bailey Hall stage.

The diverse and experienced faculty at Broward College equips students with practical skills and theoretical knowledge, preparing them for numerous career opportunities in the dance field. Through collaboration with professionals in related disciplines – such as stage management, lighting design, and costume design – students gain valuable insights and experience, fostering their development not just as dancers, but as well-rounded artists and professionals.

To support the Visual & Performing Arts Department, visit https://giving.broward.edu/vpa.

ABOUT BROWARD COLLEGE

Serving approximately 56,000 students annually, Broward College provides residents with certificate programs, two-year university-transfer degrees, two-year career degrees, and baccalaureate degrees in selected programs. The mission of the College is to provide high-quality educational programs and services that are affordable and accessible to a diverse community of learners. For more information, visit www.broward.edu.

ABOUT BROWARD COLLEGE FOUNDATION

Established in 1971, the Broward College Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the officially designated means of making private, charitable contributions to Broward College. Our purpose is to change lives through education by providing community awareness, advocacy and funding to the college. For more information, visit www.browardcollegefoundation.org.

Comments