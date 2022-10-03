Broward Center Seeks Artists For Arts For Action: Black Voices Initiative

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is seeking applications from Black performing artists for participation in a series of events including theater, dance, music, spoken word and comedy in its traditional performance spaces as well as an outdoor festival.

The paid performance opportunities are offered as part of the Center's Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative, which aims to use the arts as a catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge, create connections and elevate the voices of Black creatives in South Florida. This year, Arts for Action: Black Voices initiatives are generously supported by JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

During the current season, artists are invited to apply to perform in a new performance series in the Abdo New River Room, an intimate performance space that has become home to local and touring artists. And on March 19, the Broward Center will present the Rhythm by the River Festival in Esplanade Park, a free community event celebrating some of the most exciting and innovative Black voices in Broward County. Based on the success of last year's event, this upcoming festival will feature a fun-filled afternoon of music, dance, drama, poetry and interactive events for the whole family. In addition to live performances, guests will enjoy food trucks, workshops, art-making and more.

Those interested must reside in the tri-county area and complete the application form at https://bit.ly/3DCWXse. Applicants are invited to provide a video submission of past work along with completed application and include website, social media channels and/or booking references. If a video submission is not available, email artsforaction@browardcenter.org for support. Applications will be accepted and applicants notified on a rolling basis with upcoming deadlines of November 15 and February 15.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward Center 2022/2023 season is supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment of the Arts.

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 130,000 students annually. The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.