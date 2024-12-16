Boca Stage's LIVING ON LOVE to Open At The Delray Beach Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boca Stage's third production of the 2024/2025 season will be Living on Love, the delightful comedic romp adapted from the Garson Kanin play Peccadillo by award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro. The production will run from January 17th through January 26th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

In this insane comedy set in New York City in 1957, the entertainment business is skewered and satirized with two characters, “Raquel”, the leading opera diva of the day and “Vito”, her husband, the equally short-tempered, egomaniacal Italian maestro. These two, through their petty jealousies, comically manipulate each other's feelings as they square off to write their individual memoirs with the help of some befuddled ghostwriters, all the while exhausting their household staff.

“We picked this play to keep the season diverse with an all-out comedy” says Living on Love's director Keith Garsson. “We have a terrific cast, well suited to their roles: Mallory Newbrough – well known for her dynamic musical performances - will make her Boca Stage debut as the Diva. She is equally matched by Boca Stage regular Wayne LeGette as her short-fused Maestro husband. Delray Beach Playhouse regular Jim Tyminski and Boca Stage regular Amber Lynn Benson play the put upon ghostwriters continually exhausted by the bickering couple's endless shenanigans. And we welcome Jack Stein and Matt Schenck as the loyal yet continually put-upon house staff - always one step ahead of their employers.

“You never know what's going to come out of this crazy couple's mouths,” Garsson continues. “Upon first reading I could not believe the sheer savage glee this couple took in teasing and taunting each other. The play is a complete takedown of New York's privileged class.”

The Stage Manager for Living on Love is Joseph Long. The production's Technical Director is Christian Taylor, Set Design is by Claudia Smith, Lighting Design is by Stevie Bleich, Sound Design is by David Hart, Costume Design is by Timothy Charles Bowman, and wigs are by Jim Buff.

