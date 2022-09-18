Benise to Return to Miami-Dade County Auditorium in October

Benise and his Emmy award-winning show will return to Miami-Dade County Auditorium (MDCA) on Oct. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m., with a beloved classic production, "Spanish Nights."

Backed by a stage full of musicians and elaborately choreographed dancers, Benise takes the audience on a musical journey through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more.

Hailed as the "Prince of Spanish Guitar" and one of the greatest nouveau flamenco guitarists in the world, Benise's music has always been a journey - from his humble beginnings as a street performer, to world tours, to being featured on one of the #1 rated show in the USA, "Dancing with the Stars."

"With this show I want to take the audience on an escape to Spain," says Benise. "I want them to be transported to a beautiful Spanish courtyard filled with Flamenco dancers, stunning costumes, and fiery Spanish guitars."

"Spanish Nights" artfully fuses classic Rock anthems from Led Zeppelin and AC/DC with Spanish guitar and dance to bring a fierce intensity to these new interpretations. In addition, Benise adds his signature touch to classics such as "Ave Maria," "Moonlight Sonata," "Clair de Lune," and Vivaldi's "Summer" from The Four Seasons.

MDCA is thrilled to be presenting the theatrical world music and dance spectacle that has been dubbed "The Latin Riverdance." Through its story, its music, and its production, "Spanish Nights" is a truly remarkable show for the whole family that serves to inspire others to passionately follow their dreams.

Benise "Spanish Nights" takes place October 8 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $29 to $99. For full show information, health and safety measures and ticket details, contact MDCA at 305-547-5414, via email, or by visiting the MDCA website. Tickets are available for purchase online via Ticketmaster via or in-person at the box office, open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. The Auditorium is located at 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33135 in the heart of Little Havana with free parking on-site.

About Miami-Dade County Auditorium

Since the theatre opened its doors in 1951, Miami-Dade County Auditorium (MDCA) has served as the center for showcasing the diversity of Miami-Dade County's cultural life and most recently, as a hub for celebrating the Hispanic arts community. In order to best serve Miami's diverse, multilingual audiences, programs are presented in English, Spanish, and sometimes both.

MDCA partners with outstanding non-profit cultural organizations and artists to present high quality performances on the Main Stage, Orchestra, Mid-Stage and On.Stage Black Box configurations with the objective of cultivating their work. These partnerships have been instrumental in reasserting MDCA's role as a significant hub of cultural exchange and an incubator for supporting and developing the work of Miami-Dade County's premiere arts groups and artists.

MDCA is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners and grant funding from the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. More information about MDCA can be found at www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org.

About Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access, and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences.

The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; The Children's Trust; the National Endowment for the Arts; the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State; Florida Division of Arts and Culture; and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; the Peacock Foundation, Inc.; and The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information visit www.miamidadearts.org.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all of the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theatre space. To request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, CART, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at MDCA, please contact the Auditorium at MDCA@miamidade.gov or call 305.547.5414, at least (5) five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service.)