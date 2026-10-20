BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Tour Sets Box Office Records in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

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The Broadway Tour of the five-time Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club broke both the box office and paid attendance records for one-week engagements at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, both presented by Florida Theatrical Association in partnership with Broadway Across America.

In Miami, the eight-performance week ending October 4, 2026, grossed $1,822,889 and sold 18,745 tickets, while the eight-performance week in Fort Lauderdale, ending October 18, 2026, grossed $2,035,016 and sold 20,428 tickets. Both engagements ranked as the top one-week Broadway tour engagements in their respective theatres' histories for both gross sales and paid attendance.

“It's been incredible to see how audiences have embraced Buena Vista Social Club on the road. To break both box office and paid attendance records in Miami and Fort Lauderdale is a great reflection of the connection audiences are making with our show,” says producer Orin Wolf. “Buena Vista Social Club is rooted in the music and spirit of Cuba, but the story is universal. We're thrilled to be sharing it with audiences across the country.”

The touring production features Karmine Alers (Omara), Frank Rodríguez (Compay), Mauro Castillo (Ibrahim), Robert M. Jiménez (Rubén), Isabel Gonzalez (Young Omara), Aidan Olmo (Young Compay), Jaleel Battles Jr. (Young Ibrahim), Irving Aday O'Connor (Young Rubén), San Miguel Pérez (Eliades), Liana Morales (Young Haydee), Holiday (Juan De Marcos), and Erica Simone Barnett, Kwabena Bawuah, Armando Brydson, Jazlyn Carreras, Jhon Destrade, Adrían Guardián, Destinee Jimenez, Alex Llorca, Gabby Rembert, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Orgena Rose and Josh Tower.

The world-class Buena Vista Social Club band features Nicolas Perez (Music Director, Piano), Abraham Dorta (Guitar), Jorge Bringas (Bass), Ray Contreras (Percussion), Keisel Jiménez Leyva (Percussion), Caleb Michel (Percussion), Ivan Llanes Montejo (Percussion), Roisel Suárez (Trumpet), Ben Romanow (Trombone), Joaquín Sosa (Woodwinds) and Marcos A. Torres III (Musician Swing).

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

Buena Vista Social Club is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Buena Vista Social Club won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba's golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

On Broadway, the band of Buena Vista Social Club features creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations and arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

Buena Vista Social Club features scenery by Tony nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony Award winner Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, casting by The TRC Company and booking by The Booking Group.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 14 Hrs 16 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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