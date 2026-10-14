Miami New Drama Reveals Recipients of Miami NEXT Drama Fellowship

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

​​​​​​As part of their 10th Anniversary Season, Miami New Drama, revealed the five recipients of the Miami NEXT Drama Fellowship. The season-long fellowship gives the Miami-based theatre artists access to a full professional season inside a Working Theatre company, with mentorship from industry artists, followed by dedicated studio time and resources to develop a new project of their own.

The five artists are Ariel Cipolla (Playwright/Producer), Ariana De La Hoz (Designer), Alex Gonzalez (Director), Sara Jarrell (Director) and Cristina Marie Pla-Guzman (Director/Playwright/Performer). These artists will have full access to Miami New Drama's 2026-27 season, including production shadowing, rehearsals and tech, readings, dress rehearsals and community gatherings. They'll also be included in select production and staff meetings, and take part in a series of workshops and Q&As with a guest artist from the season. Fellows will also have monthly cohort meetings to debrief on the season's work and get feedback from Miami New Drama staff and be provided with dedicated studio time and resources to build their own new work.

Created as part of Miami New Drama's 10th Anniversary Season, the Miami Next Drama Fellowship is open to Miami-based directors, playwrights, producers, and designers (aged 19 and older), with some prior professional or practical theatre experience. Launched earlier this year, Miami Next Drama will now be an annual part of Miami New Drama's annual programming, with applications opening in August 2027 for the 2027-28 Season.

Ariel Cipolla

(@arielonset) is a Mexican-Argentine theatre artist based in Miami, Florida, and a Next Drama Fellow at Miami New Drama. As a playwright, he has been the Daniel J. Sullivan Playwright-in-Residence at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (2024) and a participant in City Theatre's HOMEGROWN (2023) and NextGen Young Playwrights (2017). His play NO PUEDO, I'M SORRY was an O'Neill National Playwrights Conference semifinalist, and his produced works include THE VULTURES and SO YOU THINK YOU CAN STAY? As a producer, he is Communications Manager for Juggerknot Theatre Company; he has produced with Abre Camino Collective, New City Players, and New Wave Drama; and he was Managing Director of the inaugural Coconut Grove Theatre Festival. Ariel is also an Emmy Award-winning television producer.

Ariana De La Hoz

is a Venezuelan theatre artist based in Miami. She currently works as a scenic designer, Costume Designer and prop master. Since beginning her full-time design career three years ago, she has helped shape productions at JCAT, including Little Shop of Horrors, Avenue Q School Edition, and the world premieres of Mystical Water and Four Women. She is a proud Broward College graduate with an Associate in Arts in Theatre, and she loves the exchange of ideas that comes from collaborating with other artists and directors. She brings care, creativity, and practical experience to her work and looks forward to learning from Miami New Drama's artists and mentors as she continues developing her voice as a designer

is a Cuban-American director and theatermaker dedicated to creating collaborative spaces where bold, authentic storytelling can flourish. He is the founding Artistic Director of Latiné Theater Lab, a new company committed to uplifting Latiné voices and making theater more accessible to diverse communities. Favorite directing credits include Mud, Eurydice, and Reefer Madness. With a background in arts education, human resources, and leadership, Alex brings a unique blend of creative vision, strategic thinking, and community-building to every project.

Sara Jarrell

is thrilled to be a part of the inaugural cohort of Miami Next Drama. They are a founding member of Creators Under No Theater, and currently Artistic Director of Main Street Players. Some of their previous directing credits include "Ama.Egg.Oya" by Lori Felipe Barkin, "Medea" by Euripidies, "I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire" by Sam Hurley, and “Ms.Holmes and Ms. Watson Apt. 2B” by Kate Hamill. She is currently working on Ann Gillespie's “Choreographing a Rape Scene to go into a Feminist Play” with Lakehouseranch.png. Sara's work is centered around uplifting fem/queer artists. They strive to tell stories that speak to the modern feminine experience through new work or reimagined classics. Through their work they hope to impact the South Florida community, and inspire important conversations. When not directing Sara can be found teaching. They have been a teaching artist in Miami for the last 10 years, and currently is the Drama Magnet Teacher at South Miami K-8 Center. A Miami native, Sara received their BFA in Theater Performance from New World School of the Arts, University of Florida. They would like to thank their fabulous husband, for continually holding down the fort so that they can pursue their dreams. You can follow them @singing_loudly on instagram.

Cristina Marie Pla-Guzman

is a Miami-based director, playwright, performer, theatre journalist, and award-winning theatre educator whose work centers on new play development, collaboration, curiosity, and creative risk. Her theatre education work has received national recognition from the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University, the Educational Theatre Association, The ASCAP Foundation and Stephen Schwartz, and the Kennedy Center and Stephen Sondheim. For more than 20 years, she has built rehearsal rooms grounded in rigorous text exploration, trust, and a commitment to discovering what is possible in the room. Her artistic practice spans contemporary plays, musicals, devised theatre, and new work. Her plays include The Day She Forgot My Name and I. You. She is a 2025 City Theatre HOMEGROWN Playwriting Cohort member, a Theatre Communications Group Rising Leader of Color for Theatre Journalism, and a Eugene O'Neill Theater Center National Critics Institute Fellow.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 11 Hrs 55 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Miami Metro Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming