Henderson Behavioral Health to Launch Poppy Project Art Installation to Honor Veterans

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Henderson Behavioral Health (HBH) recently launched The Poppy Project, a public art initiative and visual display of remembrance and patriotism which honors veterans while raising awareness and funds for critical mental health services.

The five-and 6-foot striking fiberglass poppy flowers, a remembrance of those who protect and serve our country, made their first appearance at Tunnel Top Plaza in Downtown Fort Lauderdale just in time for Memorial Day. The next pop-up garden photo opportunity experience will be at Galleria Fort Lauderdale (2414 East Sunrise Boulevard) from September 10 – November 10, 2026.

“The Poppy Project is a powerful way for our community to come together in remembrance of those who have patriotically served our country and to honor them by supporting vital mental health programs and services,” said Dr. Steven Ronik, CEO of Henderson Behavioral Health. “Through this initiative, we are not only honoring service and sacrifice but also ensuring that those who have served and continue to protect our country receive the care they deserve.”

This launch also kicked off the virtual Legacy Wall which allows friend and families to honor loved one who have served or are currently serving our country. The campaign will continue throughout the year, aligning with nationally recognized holidays including Independence Day and Veterans Day. Poppy flowers are still available for individual or business sponsorships.

Funds raised will directly support Henderson Behavioral Health's VICTORY (Veterans in Counseling to Obtain Recovery) Program, which provides free mental health services to veterans, active-duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families, including outreach and education across South Florida, workshops addressing mental health challenges impacting military families, and individual and relationship therapy offered both in clinical settings and within the community.

Inspired by the poppy's historical significance as a symbol of sacrifice, rooted in the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields,” and later adopted as a national emblem of remembrance, The Poppy Project brings this tradition to life in a local and meaningful way.

Since 2023, Henderson Behavioral Health has served hundreds of veterans, including more than 250 in 2025 alone, reflecting the growing demand for accessible, high-quality mental health care. As a vital safety net within the community, the organization continues to see increasing demand for veteran-focused services, highlighting the need for continued resources to support and expand access to care.

Henderson Behavioral Health's Poppy Project is made possible through the support of key community partners, sponsors, and supporters including The Leo Goodwin Foundation, Arlene Pecora, the Henderson Behavioral Health Board of Directors, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), Community Foundation of Broward, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and Galleria Fort Lauderdale.

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