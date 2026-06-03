Jonathan Maurer Joins Norton Museum of Art Board of Trustees

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The Norton Museum of Art's Board of Trustees has elected a new member, Jonathan Maurer.

He joins the Norton at a pivotal moment in the Museum's history, as it looks ahead to the next phase of its Master Plan created by Foster + Partners.

"Jonathan's experience in both the corporate and nonprofit worlds will be invaluable to the Norton Museum of Art as it continues to grow," said Kelly Williams, Norton Board Chair. "We warmly welcome his perspectives and his contributions to the Norton's next chapter."

Maurer is the Co-CEO of OPAL Fuels Inc., a leading national producer and distributor of renewable biogas listed on the NASDAQ. He is responsible for the production of compressed natural gas and using it to fuel heavy duty trucks to displace fossil diesel.

Prior to working at OPAL Fuels and its predecessor company, Fortistar Capital, Maurer worked in finance at JP Morgan Chase. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from St. Lawrence University.

Maurer and his wife, Gretchen Shugart, reside in West Palm Beach, New York City, and Southport, Connecticut, and have two grown children. They have collected art for many years and are proud to support the Norton Museum of Art and other nonprofit arts organizations personally and through the Maurer Family Foundation.

Locally, he is a member of the Sailfish Club and a Trustee of The Society of the Four Arts.

Jonathan Maurer's father, Gilbert Maurer, was a longtime Trustee of the Norton who was instrumental in the 2019 expansion of the Museum. He passed away in 2025.

ABOUT THE NORTON MUSEUM OF ART

The Norton Museum of Art, Florida's largest art museum, is home to a distinguished collection of art, with holdings in Modern, Early European, Contemporary and Asian Art, and Photography.

Founded in 1941 by Ralph Hubbard Norton and his wife, Elizabeth Calhoun Norton, the Museum collects, preserves, and exhibits art, and engages visitors through exhibitions, events and live entertainment featuring local musicians and performance artists. Public programming is year-round and designed to inspire conversations and build community through the power of art. The Museum is accessible to all.

In 2013, the Norton Museum of Art worked with London-based architectural firm Foster + Partners to create a transformative Masterplan for the Museum's campus. Phase 1, completed in 2019, included a new garden space; the Heyman Plaza, a new entry featuring Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen's iconic Typewriter Eraser, Scale X, 1999; the welcoming Great Hall, 12,000 square feet of new gallery space; and the restoration of six Museum-owned 1920s-era historic homes that house artists-in-residence. The Museum is progressing toward Phase 2, continuing to create a welcoming environment where creativity can flourish.

Visit the Museum's website at Norton.org or connect on Instagram and Facebook.

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