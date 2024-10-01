BEING SOMEBODY Florida Premiere Announced At Arts Garage Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The highly-anticipated special-event performance of Being Somebody-written and performed by Dr. Howard Mase and Marla Mase-will be held for one night only on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Arts Garage Theater in Delray Beach, FL. After a string of sold-out shows in New York and Rhode Island, the show makes its way to the Southeast region.

Being Somebody is a father-daughter tour de force introducing Dr. Howard Mase, a psychologist, mentor, and beloved coach, who made his captivating stage debut at the age of 87 last year, and featuring his daughter, recording artist, playwright, and performer Marla Mase. The pair comes together under the astute direction of renowned acting coach Elizabeth Browning. Tickets are $35 and available online at the Arts Garage website.

Through masterful storytelling, music, and song, the talented duo takes us back in time to their formative years. Howard brings to life what it was like growing up as a skinny Jewish kid in Brooklyn's post-war gleam of the 1940s, while Marla sings about holding fast to our dreams and explores her femininity in the gritty disco era of the 1970s.

Together, they take the audience on an emotionally charged, hilarious, coming-of-age journey that includes warring family members, emerging body parts, anxiety-provoking virginity, and digestive issues, to name a few. The loving team weaves a rich tapestry of hope and humor, creating a joyous reminder that we never stop growing, and we never stop becoming...

"Being Somebody came to me at a point when I wasn't sure what was next," Howard confided. "My wife of 64 years had just died. Marla and I were sitting shiva, and Elizabeth came to pay her respects. Marla suggested that I read some of the stories I'd written, which had been hidden away in a drawer for more than 35 years..."

"As I sat there laughing, crying, and mesmerized by Howard's ability to transport us back to an era marked by innocence, romance, and possibilities," Elizabeth shares, "it came to me. 'Howard, this is a show! The world needs to hear these stories. You and Marla could create something wonderful together!'" Marla added, "As soon as Elizabeth said that, chills ran through my entire body. Yes, Dad, yes!"

Critics and audience members have raved about the show, which drew standing ovations at each performance. Iman Lababedi of Rock NYC described the play as "Beautifully constructed, a real study of humanity... to be anybody for anyone else, you must first be somebody for yourself." "I cried a few times," remarked Becca Stabile. "The storytelling was so beautiful, and I just loved how open and vulnerable both of them were." Monica Abbatemaggio raved, "I'm in love with Howard. He is so funny, so genuine, so romantic. The show is exquisite. I would see it over and over and over."

Tickets for *Being Somebody* are currently available on the Arts Garage website here.

