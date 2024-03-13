ArtServe Receives Grant From The Community Foundation of Broward

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtServe's annual programming and exhibits will be getting additional support thanks to a grant from The Community Foundation of Broward. The funds will help the Fort Lauderdale arts incubator expand community outreach in Broward County and spread the word to Broward artists of all kinds, as well as art lovers about how they can participate with ArtServe's many programs.

"Our classes, quarterly exhibits and other activities are so popular, it's very clear there are still so many creative people we can reach," ArtServe CEO Jason Hughes said. "These are folks who dream of exhibiting, performing, teaching or simply enjoying art and never knew that, thanks to ArtServe, you can do all of those things right here in your own hometown!"

ArtServe, which holds four themed exhibits a year, including a photography exhibit, is hopeful the expanded outreach will encourage more artists to submit their work to be featured in these events.

"In the art world, getting your work seen by as many people as possible is often a key component of future success," Hughes said. "ArtServe offers a space where everyday people of every imaginable creative talent can get that coveted visibility and fulfill their dreams. Often, they even launch careers."

The Community Foundation of Broward has identified art and culture as a key core of thriving communities and a vital means of connecting people to their neighbors and each other. Importantly, Americans for the Arts Florida notes that, as of March 16, 2022, art and culture in Florida is a significant industry contributing to economic growth and jobs for residents, representing 2.9% of the state's GDP.

Too many residents remain cut off from the power of art and culture programs that can unite, inspire and revitalize our community, The Community Foundation of Broward explains.

"We can proudly say that ArtServe's mission directly aligns with The Community Foundation's goals, which include igniting creativity, building community pride and identity, engaging all residents, transcending differences and breaking down barriers, inspiring and fostering dialogue and interaction, celebrating our rich, diverse cultures and history, and supporting our cultural treasures," Hughes said.

ArtServe inspires, supports and advances its diverse members, artists and community by promoting artistic development, education and prosperity through the exploration and presentation of the visual and performing arts.

About ArtServe

Fort Lauderdale-based ArtServe is an award-winning arts incubator that is advancing the arts for social good as a creative laboratory and hub for experimental artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. Now in its 35th year, ArtServe has won several awards for innovation in the arts and is supported in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and Florida's Department of State and the Division of Cultural Affairs. Each year, ArtServe programs contribute tangibly to the region's economy, helping 2,000+ artists sell their work, build businesses and engage the community. To do that, ArtServe secures financial support through donations, sponsorships and memberships.