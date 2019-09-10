Art Miami Announces Exhibitor List For 30th Anniversary Edition

Art Miami (http://www.artmiami.com), returning for its 30th edition on December 3 - 8, 2019, has announced its 2019 exhibitor list. Recognized as one of the preeminent international modern and contemporary art fairs, Art Miami will showcase an array of iconic and important art works, dynamic projects and special installations from more than 170 international galleries from nearly 22 countries representing 69 cities.

This year's fair will kick off with a Platinum VIP Preview for top collectors, curators, and members of the press on Tuesday, December 3rd, from 4:30PM - 6:00PM to benefit the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). The VIP Preview will open for all VIP Cardholders at 6:00PM and continue until 10PM. This is the tenth consecutive year that PAMM has been the fair's exclusive VIP Preview benefactor and Art Miami has already donated more than $200,000 to further the museum's collection and mission. The partnership remains an integral part of Art Miami's larger commitment to the city of Miami.

Art Miami is the top ranked international art fair for attendance in the U.S. and second most attended globally, visited annually by established and budding collectors, curators, museum professionals, members of the press and art world luminaries. For the third year, the fair will be held at the prestigious waterfront location of One Miami Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay nestled between the Venetian and MacArthur Causeways in the heart of Downtown Miami. Art Miami offers an unparalleled level of accessibility to the activities and collectors on Miami Beach.

The 2019 line-up will present the finest investment quality paintings, photography, prints, drawings, design, sculpture and video art, with works from the 20th and 21st centuries. The fair will feature leading international galleries showcasing renowned modern masters and blue-chip contemporary works, as well as the most sought-after living artists from around the world.

Thousands of works from more than 900 artists will be on display at this year's Art Miami, including Marcel Duchamp, Wilfredo Lam, David Hockney, Jackson Pollock, Joseph Albers, Alexander Calder, Yayoi Kusama, Anish Kapoor, Robert Rauschenberg, Jeff Koons, Pablo Picasso, Willem De Kooning, Roy Lichtenstein, John Chamberlain, Damien Hirst, Marc Chagall, Donald Judd, Ed Ruscha, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Donald Sultan, Gerhard Richter, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Frank Stella, Richard Serra, Salvador Dali, and many more.

2019 ART MIAMI EXHIBITOR LIST

3 Punts Galeria | Barcelona; Adelson Galleries |New York; Allouche Gallery | New York; AMS | Santiago; Amy Li Gallery | Beijing; Andrea Schwartz Gallery | San Francisco; Andreas Binder Gallery |Munich; Anna Zorina Gallery | New York; Arcature Fine Art | Palm Beach; ARCHEUS/POST-MODERN | London; ART NOUVEAU GALLERY | Miami; Art of the World Gallery | Houston; Art Park | Seoul; Arthur Roger Gallery | New Orleans; ARTITLEDcontemporary | Oslo; Artscape Lab | Miami; Ascaso Gallery | Miami; Atelier Aki | Seoul; Avant Gallery | Miami; Axel Pairon Gallery | Knokke; Barbara Paci Galleria d'Arte | Pietrasanta; Bernice Steinbaum Gallery | Miami; Berry Campbell | New York; BOCCARA ART | New York; BOGENA GALERIE | Saint-Paul de Vence; Bowman Sculpture | London; C. Grimaldis Gallery | Baltimore; C24 Gallery | New York; Casterline|Goodman Gallery | Aspen; Catherine Edelman Gallery | Chicago ; Cavalier Ebanks Galleries | New York; Caviar20 | Toronto; Cernuda Arte | Coral Gables; Chase Contemporary | New York; Christopher Cutts Gallery | Toronto; Citco | Verona; CONNERSMITH | Washington, DC; Contessa Gallery | Palm Beach; Cynthia Corbett Gallery | London; David Benrimon Fine Art | New York; David Klein Gallery | Detroit; Dean Project | Miami Beach; Debra Force Fine Art | New York; Diana Lowenstein Gallery | Miami; DIE Galerie | Frankfurt/Main; Donghwa Ode Gallery | New York; DS Projects | Miami; Duran|Mashaal | Montreal Durban Segnini Gallery | Miami; Espace Meyer Zafra | Paris; Ethan Cohen Gallery | New York; Fabien Castanier Gallery | Los Angeles; Flowers Gallery | New York; Forum Gallery | New York; Foster Gwin Gallery | San Francisco; FREDERIC GOT | Paris; Fremin Gallery | New York; Galería Casa Cuadrada | Bogotá; Galeria de Arte Ascaso | Caracas; Galeria Duque Arango | Bogotá; Galeria Freites | Caracas; Galería La Cometa | Bogotá; GALERIA MIQUEL ALZUETA | Barcelona; Galerie Barbara von Stechow | Frankfurt-Main; Galerie Bhak | Seoul; Galerie de Bellefeuille | Montreal; Galerie Ernst Hilger GmbH | Wein; Galerie Forsblom | Helsinki; Galerie Francesco Vangelli De Cresci | Paris; Galerie Mark Hachem | Paris; GALERIE ROTHER WINTER | Wiesbaden; Galerie Terminus GmbH | Munich; Galerie Thomas Fuchs | Stuttgart; GALLERIA CA' D'ORO | Rome; Galleria Luigi Proietti | Spello; Galleria Seno | Milan; Gallery Delaive | Amsterdam; Gallery Henoch | New York; Gallery TABLEAU | Seoul; Gerald Peters PROJECTS | Santa Fe; Gilden's Art Gallery | London; Goya Contemporary Gallery | Baltimore; Grosvenor Gallery | London; HackelBury Fine Art | London; Hashimoto Contemporary | New York; Heather Gaudio Fine Art | New Canaan; Heller Gallery | New York; Helwaser Gallery | New York; HEXTON| Modern and Contemporary | Chicago; HOHMANN | Palm Desert; Holden Luntz Gallery | Palm Beach; Hollis Taggart | New York; Horrach Moya | Palma de Mallorca; James Goodman Gallery | New York; Jerald Melberg Gallery | Charlotte; Jerome Zodo Gallery | London; JONATHAN FERRARA GALLERY | New Orleans; Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art | Los Angeles; Katharina Rich Perlow Fine Arts | New York; Keumsan Gallery | Seoul; Kuckei + Kuckei Gallery | Berlin; LESLIE FEELY | New York; LICHT FELD Gallery | Basel; Liquid Art System |Capri; Long-Sharp Gallery | Indianapolis; Louis K. Meisel Gallery | New York; LUDORFF | Dusseldorf; Luz Art Space | Miami Beach; Lyndsey Ingram | London; Maddox Gallery | London; Mark Borghi Fine Art | New York; Markowicz Fine Art | Miami; Martinelli Art Gallery | Milan; Masterworks Fine Art Gallery | Oakland; Maybaum Gallery | San Francisco; Michael Goedhuis | London; Mizuma Art Gallery | Tokyo; MODERNISM Inc. | San Francisco; Nancy Hoffman Gallery | New York; NanHai Art | Millbrae; Olga Korper Gallery | Toronto; Omer Tiroche Gallery | London; Onishi Gallery | London; OPERA GALLERY | Miami; Osborne Samuel | London; Pablo Goebel Fine Arts | Mexico City; Pan American Art Projects | Miami; PENTIMENTI GALLERY | Philadelphia; PLACIDO/SCOGNAMIGLIO | Milan; Polka Galerie | Paris; Pontone Gallery | London; Praxis | New York; Priveekollektie Contemporary Art I Design | London | PYO Gallery | Seoul; QG Gallery | Brussels; Ranivilu Art Gallery | Miami; Raphael | Frankfurt; Robert Fontaine | Miami Beach; Rosenbaum Contemporary | Miami; Rosenberg & Co. | New York; Rosenfeld Gallery | New York; RUDOLF BUDJA GALLERY | Miami Beach ; RUKAJ GALLERY | Toronto; Schacky | Dusseldorf; SCOGNAMIGLIO/GUASTALLA | Milan; Shapero Modern| London; Simoens Gallery | Knokke; Simon Capstick-Dale | New York; Sims Reed Gallery | London; Skipwiths | London; Sladmore | London; SmithDavidson Gallery | Miami; Sous Les Etoiles Gallery | New York; Sponder Gallery | Boca Raton; Sundaram Tagore Gallery | New York; Surovek Gallery | Palm Beach; TAI Modern | Santa Fe; Tanya Baxter Contemporary | London; Taylor | Graham | New York; The Bonnier Gallery | Miami; Timothy Yarger Fine Art | Beverly Hills; Tresart | Miami; UNIX Gallery | London; Vallarino Fine Art | New York; Vertes | Zurich; Vertu Fine Art | Boca Raton; Vroom & Varossieau | Amsterdam; Waltman Ortega Fine Art | Miami - Paris | Miami; | Wanrooij Gallery | Amsterdam; Watanuki Ltd| Tokyo; WATERHOUSE & DODD | New York; Wellside Gallery | Seoul; Wexler Gallery | Philadelphia; William Weston | London; Yufuku | Tokyo; Zemack Contemporary Art | Tel Aviv; Zolla I Lieberman Gallery | Chicago

For more information, please call 1.800.376.5850, email info@artmiami.com or visit www.artmiami.com. Tickets will go on sale 60 days prior to the opening of Art Miami.





