Area Stage Presents the Spanish World Premiere of LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEAMARKS)

This production will take place at Area Stage's Black Box Theatre in Sunset Place and will run from September 19th through the 29th, 2024.

By: Aug. 29, 2024
Area Stage Presents the Spanish World Premiere of LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEAMARKS) Image
Area Stage will present the Spanish World Premiere of Las Marcas Del Mar (Seamarks) by Gardner McKay, translated by Maria Banda-Rodaz and Constanza Espejo.

The Los Angeles Drama Critics' Circle Best Play Award winner, Las Marcas Del Mar (Seamarks), first captured the attention of Maria Banda-Rodaz back in 1993, when the play enjoyed the South East premiere and won a few Carbonell Awards, including Best Director. This production will take place at Area Stage's Black Box Theatre in Sunset Place and will run from September 19th through the 29th, 2024.

This is the touching story of a fisherman living on a remote Irish island who has fallen in love with a woman he's glimpsed only once. Unschooled in letter writing, he tries his utmost to court by mail and after a year and a half succeeds in arranging a rendezvous. Starring award-winning actors Mariano Chiesa and Constanza Espejo, Las Marcas Del Mar (Seamarks) is the first of its kind to be performed in Spanish with English subtitles.

Directed by Maria Banda-Rodaz, Set and Lighting Design by Giancarlo Rodaz, Sound Design by Michael Cruzata, and Costumes by Maya Maradiaga. Tico Chiriboga is the Stage Manager.




