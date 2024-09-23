Area Stage Presents ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Area Stage will present the world premiere of Alice and The Mad Tea Party, written and directed by Area Stage's Artistic Director, Giancarlo Rodaz.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll's beloved novel, Alice's adventures in Wonderland, this production offers a fresh and immersive take on the whimsically weird tales of Alice's journey through Wonderland.

In this unique experience, audiences are invited to join Alice, played by Greta Hicks, at a mad tea party hosted by the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, the Dormouse, and The Dodo, played by John Mazuelos, Katie Duerr, Maggie McNeil, and Frank Montoto, respectively. Alice needs your help to recount her outrageous adventures, and the question remains: Are you mad enough to join? Prepare for a wildly interactive adaptation that promises a dark, rowdy, and unpredictable night of theater. Filled with improv and audience participation, this production invites viewers aged 13 and up to step into a world where reality is turned upside down and expect the unexpected as you navigate through a fantastical setting, where every moment is infused with surprise and excitement.

Join us for an unforgettable journey into the heart of Wonderland, where madness awaits at every turn. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary theatrical experience! Directed by Giancarlo Rodaz, Set, Lighting, and Sound Design by Giancarlo Rodaz, Costumes by Sofia Ortega, and Musical Direction by Katie Duerr. Gabriela Arias is the Stage Manager.

Performances begin October 3rd, 2024 at the Area Stage Black Box Theatre in Sunset Place Mall. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit areastage.org/alice.

Comments