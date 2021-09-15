Actors' Playhouse to Celebrate The 30th Annual Reach For The Stars Gala Auction

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor Lexus of Kendall, will virtually celebrate the milestone 30th anniversary of the Reach for the Stars Gala Auction on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Started as a fundraising event at the Dadeland Mall in 1991, the Reach for the Stars Gala Auction has truly taken on a life of its own, blossoming into one of Miami's most anticipated social events of the year. This year's FREE event will feature a star-studded virtual experience on YouTube Live and an exclusive online auction that is now open for bidding. Guests can access all of the excitement via the Actors' Playhouse website: www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Bidding is now open for over 200 signature prizes that include extravagant voyages provided by Azamara, a dream trip to Spain courtesy of Air Europa and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, and a one-year lease for a 2022 Lexus RX 350. In addition to the signature prizes listed above, many more of life's indulgences will await guests' bids such as worldwide luxury travel and hotel packages, fine jewelry, golf packages, art, home décor, sports collectors' items, spa visits, beauty treatments, custom curated experiences, and so much more.

"Actors' Playhouse is a very fortunate organization to have so many wonderful patrons and sponsors, who for many years have invested their friendship and support of our organization," said Actors' Playhouse Executive Producing Director Barbara S. Stein. "We are grateful beyond measure for our cherished relationships with our supporters and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

The coronavirus has had a devastating economic impact on America's arts sector, and Actors' Playhouse needs the community's support now more than ever to keep the spotlights on for a bright future. Proceeds from this year's annual major fundraising event for Actors' Playhouse, a 501© (3) nonprofit organization, will be dedicated to operations during the post-pandemic recovery period.

For more information on the Actors' Playhouse 30th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction and virtual experience, please visit www.actorsplayhouse.org, or contact the Box Office at (305) 444-9293.