ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series

The Art of Laughter 2023 will continue through the summer with more side-splitting headliners. The series is presented in collaboration with The Comedy Zone on the first Friday of every month.

July 7 (Friday) at 8 pm

Shaun Jones

One of the hottest comics on the comedy scene right now, Shaun Jones is a true comedian. Traveling worldwide making people laugh, he shows that funny is funny. From a Company CEO to the guy on fries at a local fast food restaurant, they will be well entertained. Jones has been seen on B.E.T'S Comic View, 1st Amendment Standup on Starz, and in Robert Townsend's Partners In Crime-The Next Generation. He also was in the 2003 motion picture Shade along with Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.

** Opening Act: Absar Siddiqui

Chicago native Absar Siddiqui brings his unique brand of observational humor, voice impersonations, and quick wit to the stage as he discusses marriage, his upbringing in a Pakistani household, and life in Florida. The veteran comedian has performed at numerous venues across the country, including Orlando Improv, Bonkerz Comedy Clubs, Zanies Chicago, and The Laughing Skull.

Tickets: $30, $35

August 4 (Friday) at 8 pm

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, the Puerto Rican actress, comedian, writer and mom has been a standup comic since she was 17 years old. Her sophomore 1-hour special Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava (Amazon Prime Video) won a 2021 Gracie Award and was nominated for an Imagen Award. Her half-hour special Easily Offended was one of the top shows from the Entre Nos franchise on HBO Latino, and streams on all HBO Digital Platforms. Brillon has appeared on The View, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as on Kevin Can Wait on CBS and The Conners on ABC. In 2012, she became the first (and only) Latina winner of NBC's Stand up for Diversity Showcase. The following year, she was a “New Face” at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. A singer, published writer, and poet, Brillon's pieces have appeared in both The New York Post and Daily News. With co-host Katherine G. Mendoza, she also doles out advice on the podcast Mess In Progress: The Homegirls Guide to Self-Help. Most recently, Brillon was the first Latina comedian to be a Finalist in season 16 of America's Got Talent.

** Opening Act: Dylan Vattelana

A stand-up comedian, actor, sketch writer, producer, and panelist, Dylan Vattelana has shined at some of the best comedy clubs across the country, such as The DC Improv and Dangerfield's in New York City. A regular on the Funny Bone, Improv, and Comedy Zones circuits all over the country, he was a crowd favorite at the Laugh Your Asheville Comedy Festival and the World Series of Comedy. Vattelana can be found on television channels like JLTV; can be heard on the radio as a regular personality on the Bob and Tom Show; and worked with such major comedy headliners as Michael Che, Michelle Wolf, Bert Kreischer, Aries Spears, Godfrey, Bruce Bruce, Christopher Titus, and Alonzo Bodden, and more.

Tickets: $30, $35

September 1 (Friday) at 8 pm

Greg Morton

At age 16, Greg Morton got his first job at a local department store as a P.A. announcer. That same voice that grabbed the attention of shoppers, recently wowed judges on the season 14 premier of America's Got Talent. Howie Mandel said, “I can't believe there isn't a banner with your name on it in Vegas,” and called him a one-man variety show. After 35 years of entertaining audiences worldwide, Morgan has opened for Celine Dion, Harry Connick Jr. and Luther Vandross at Radio City Music Hall, and he has appearing on Just for Laughs, Comedy Central's Premium Blend, Comic's Unleashed, and his own Dry Bar Comedy Special.

Tickets: $30, $35

How to Get Tickets to The Art of Laughter 2023 Comedy Series:

Tickets are $30 or $35 per person and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to Click Here.

About Arts Garage:

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. “Connecting our community to the world through the Arts”—this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline—it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit Click Here.