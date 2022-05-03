Yasmina Reza's ART is now playing at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. ART will run through May 15th.

ART is a fascinating, clever, and often comedic exploration of both art and friendship. Serge, one of a trio of three long-time friends indulges his penchant for modern art and buys a large, expensive, completely white painting. His friend Marc is horrified, and their relationship suffers considerable strain as a result of their differing opinions about what constitutes "art". The third member of the trio, Yvan, caught in the middle of the conflict, tries to please and mollify both of them. As their discussions move from the theoretical to the personal, the three friends are forced to ask questions not only about the nature of art, but about the nature of friendship.

ART

April 29 - May 15, 2022

By Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Amir Darvish

Tickets: $35

For tickets:

www.empirestage.com / 954-678-1496

Performances:

Friday & Saturday at 8 pm

Sunday at 5 pm

All performances take place at

Empire Stage

1140 N. Flagler Drive

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304