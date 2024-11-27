ANASTASIA to be Presented at Słow Burn Theatre This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, theatergoers of all ages will delight in Slow Burn Theatre Company’s production of “Anastasia The Musical,” part of Slow Burn’s 2024/2025 Season from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 5, including a sensory-inclusive performance with a post-show meet and greet on Saturday, December 28 at 1:30 p.m. and an open captioned performance sponsored by the Amaturo Family Foundation on Sunday, December 29 at 2 p.m., in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.



From the Tony-nominated team of celebrated playwright Terrance McNally, and with a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), “Anastasia The Musical” invites audiences to step into a world of wonder and history with this Broadway sensation that has captivated the hearts of audiences worldwide. With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes and a soaring score that includes song favorites "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December" from the hit animated film that inspired the spectacular musical, “Anastasia” is about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.



Directed by Slow Burn Theatre Artistic Director and Carbonell Award winner Patrick Fitzwater, the musical transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of Dimitry, a dashing conman and Vlad, a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Playing the lead roles are Jarod Bakum as Dimitry and Mikayla Cohen as Anya. They are joined by supporting actors Gail Bennett as Countess Lily, Sean William Davis as Gleb, Aaron De Jesus as Vlad and Laura Turnball as the Dowager Empress. Other characters are portrayed by Alexander Blanco, Jamal Campbell, Ryan Crout, Blaire DiMisa, Madeline Dunn, Michael Hunsaker, Caiti Marlowe, Michael Materdomini, Kassi McMillan, Stephanny “Noah” Noria, Sarah Sun Park, Eric Rivas, Allyson Rosenblum, Elizabeth Sackett, Britte Steele, Ashley Valent and Jorge Valero.

Fitzwater is joined by a creative team of choreographer Cat Pagano, music director Ryan Crout, scenic designer Nikolas Serrano, Costume Designer Rick Peña, lighting designer Eric Norbury, and sound designer Dan Donato. The talented technical team includes production stage manager Jeffry George, assistant stage manager Jolie Rubinchik, technical director Timothy S. Dickey and wig and prop design by Fitzwater.

Slow Burn’s production of “Anastasia The Musical” is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. The musical is inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical, from the play by Marcelle Maurette as adapted by Guy Bolton.

Performance times vary with an open captioned performance on Sunday, December 29 at 2 p.m.



“Anastasia The Musical” A Sensory-Inclusive Performance takes place in the Amaturo Theater with a post-show meet and greet on Saturday, December 28 at 1:30 p.m. Intended to create a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities, this performance features slight adjustments including reduced sound levels, no flashing or strobe lights and minimal special effects. Admission includes complimentary pre-show arts and crafts activities provided by Young at Art Museum. An area adjacent to the theater has been designated as the ABA Centers of Florida Sensory Quiet Room with a specially trained therapist to provide audience support. Patrons may bring their own headphones, fidgets and other calming items into the theater or borrow these items at the theater. The Broward Center's sensory-inclusive programming is made possible through the generous support of ABA Centers of Florida, The Batchelor Foundation, The Gore Family Memorial Foundation Trust, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and The Taft Foundation with special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their in-kind support.



Single tickets to Slow Burn Theatre’s 2024/2025 season are on sale now. Supported by American National Bank and Visit Lauderdale, the season continues in the new year with “Parade” (Feb. 8 – 23); “Something Rotten!” (March 29 – April 13); and “The Bodyguard The Musical” (June 7 – 22).



Comments