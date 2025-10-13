AIR SUPPLY 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION And ROBERT JON & THE WRECK US TOUR Come to Kravis Center in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach has announced two additions to its 2025–2026 season lineup: AIR SUPPLY’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION and ROBERT JON & THE WRECK: HEARTBREAKS & LAST GOODBYES US TOUR. Tickets for both events will go on sale Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m..

Celebrating more than five decades of music, Air Supply continues to enchant audiences with their signature romantic rock sound. Formed by Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the duo first met in the chorus of the Australian touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar and quickly rose to global fame with a string of 1980s hits. Their soaring melodies and heartfelt ballads such as “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” and “Here I Am” propelled them to international stardom. With over 20 million albums sold, countless radio plays, and more than 5,600 live shows to date, the pair continues to perform more than 130 concerts annually around the world.

As part of their 50th anniversary celebration, Air Supply will release their 18th studio album A Matter of Time, produced by Brian Howes, along with a special vinyl compilation. Their story will also take center stage in the upcoming biopic All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story and a Broadway-bound musical comedy-drama Lost in Love. The duo will soon receive their long-awaited star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their live ensemble, under the musical direction of lead guitarist Aaron McLain, features Mirko Tessandori on piano and keyboards, Pavel Valdman on drums, and Doug Gild on bass.

Air Supply’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will take place on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall. Tickets start at $57.50.

Also joining the Kravis Center’s spring lineup is Robert Jon & The Wreck, bringing their Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes US Tour to Rinker Playhouse on Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. Known for their dynamic blend of Southern rock and West Coast soul, the band has built an international following with their honest songwriting, searing guitar work, and soulful harmonies. Since forming in 2011, the group has toured extensively across the United States and Europe, sharing the stage with artists such as Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons, Samantha Fish, and Buddy Guy.

Their 2023 live album Live at the Ancienne Belgique was praised by Music News as “one of the best live albums,” and their latest record Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, produced by Kevin Shirley, has earned widespread acclaim. Tickets for Robert Jon & The Wreck start at $46.

Both events will be held at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469. All programs, artists, dates, and prices are subject to change.

