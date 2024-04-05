A TRIP AROUND THE WORLD with The Borisevich Duo to be Presented at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pompano Beach Arts will present a unique alliance of sight and sound entitled A Trip Around the World. There are no flights necessary for a journey through the grand European capitals while enjoying a stunning performance by The Borisevich Duo, featuring pianist Margarita Loukachkina and violinist Nikita Borisevich. The event will be presented at Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center on May 14, 2024, at 7pm. Tickets are $20. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

“This is a beautiful combination of live music and gorgeous imagery will take you on an exciting whirl-wind international tour!” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Arts Department. “During this concert the internationally acclaimed duo will perform an inspiring array of music from Spain, Austria, Norway, Poland, Italy, USA, Russia, and France, with dazzling visual projections as accompaniment.”

The Borisevich Duo are Peabody Conservatory-trained artists that have made performing together as husband and wife an essential part of their life. Borisevich and Loukachkina are winners of numerous international music competitions and have collectively performed on world renowned stages such as The Kennedy Center (Washington, DC), Mozarteum University Salzburg (Salzburg, Austria), Grand Hall of Moscow Conservatory (Moscow, Russia), Shriver Hall (Baltimore, Maryland), California Institute of Technology (Pasadena, CA), JCC Greater Washington (Rockville, MD) and Manuel De Falla Auditorium (Granada, Spain), among others.

They were a recipient of the inaugural Young Artist Development Series Award at The El Paso Pro Musica Festival in collaboration with Peabody Conservatory and have since then been invited to do a residency at El Paso Pro Musica Festival and Sitka Summer Music Festival by Grammy-Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey. The duo made debuts at the Venetian Arts Society in Florida and the Chamber Music Society of Maryland, and has performed in Metz, France and Luxembourg.

In the 2022-2023 concert season, the duo released their debut CD, featuring a piece by award-winning American composer, Zach Gulaboff-Davis, as well as works by Edvard Grieg and Cesar Frank. The Borisevich Duo launched their CD with a tour of the US and Europe in the summer of 2023.