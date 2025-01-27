9th Annual Friday Night Sound Waves BACKSTAGE PASS Series is Coming to The LOOP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everyone under the sun is invited to join The LOOP for the ultimate backstage pass to iconic music under the stars! The Ninth Annual Friday Night Sound Waves “Backstage Pass” series lights up Las Olas Oceanside Park with legendary hits from iconic tribute acts. The free concert series will take place every Friday, from Feb. 14 to March 28, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.



In February, feel the love under the stars with a lineup dedicated to songs of love and harmony, starting with Divas of Soul in a tribute to Diana Ross on Feb. 14 and celebrating “One Love” with a curated concert presented by the Bad Boys of Reggae, Inner Circle, honoring South Florida Reggae Month on Feb. 21. The month concludes on a high note with Pat Benatar's powerful rock anthems on Feb. 28. Experience iconic hits like “Heartbreaker,” “Love is a Battlefield,” and “We Live for Love”—each song echoing the passion and intensity of Love, ensuring the month ends as vibrantly as it began.



Presented by the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Beach Business Improvement District, Friday Night Sound Waves welcomes locals and visitors, the young and the young at heart, to enjoy some of South Florida’s best musical talents, performing an eclectic range of genres. The series is sponsored by Audacy, 102.7 The Beach.



Scheduled performances include*:



February:

Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Divas of Soul featuring Latraia Savage: Immerse in an evening of soul and power with Latraia Savage as she pays homage to the incomparable Diana Ross. This special performance will not only highlight the timeless hits of Ross but also feature beloved love songs and classics from Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Donna Summer, Tina Turner and more. Savage brings her own unique flair and powerful vocals to each song, creating an unforgettable experience that spans the spectrum of music history's most influential women. Celebrate love and empowerment in a night filled with the most memorable music from the queens of pop, soul and rock.



Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

ONE LOVE: Feb 21: Third World with special guest Kumar Fyah – One Love: A Special Reggae Month Celebration, presented by Inner Circle: Join The LOOP for an evening of unity, love and timeless reggae rhythms. Presented by Inner Circle as part of Reggae Month South Florida 2025, and hosted by Hot 105 FM radio personality, Tanto Irie, this unforgettable evening celebrates the enduring legacy of reggae music with performances by legendary reggae ambassadors Third World and rising star Kumar Fyah.

Blending roots reggae and sweet soul, Third World has been a force in the music scene since the 1970s, delivering international hits like “Now That We Found Love,” “96° in the Shade” and “Cool Meditation.” With their mellow grooves and carefully crafted sound, they have solidified their place as one of the most iconic reggae bands in history. Opening the evening is Kumar Fyah, whose soulful voice and inspiring songwriting have captivated audiences worldwide. Formerly the frontman of the Grammy-nominated band Raging Fyah, Kumar’s music speaks of strength, redemption and universal love. His performances have earned him the opportunity to tour with legends like UB40, further cementing his reputation as a torchbearer of modern reggae.

This event is part of Reggae Month South Florida 2025, a month-long celebration spotlighting the global influence of reggae music and culture while promoting Jamaican artists, businesses and entrepreneurs. Hosted by reggae icons Inner Circle, Reggae Month has become a beloved tradition in South Florida, showcasing the genre’s rich history and vibrant future.



Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

All Fired Up – The Pat Benatar Experience: Experience the thrilling energy of rock with All Fired Up as they honor the legendary Pat Benatar. This dynamic group expertly captures Benatar's iconic style with powerful vocals and a compelling stage presence. Their repertoire features all-time favorites like “Heartbreaker,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “Love is a Battlefield,” and “We Belong,” transporting audiences back to the heyday of rock. All Fired Up offers more than just a concert—it's a high-energy journey through Benatar's groundbreaking career. Perfect for both lifelong fans and new listeners, this tribute brings the heart and soul of rock 'n' roll to life.

March:

March 7 at 7 p.m.

Smokin Forever Foreigner tribute to Boston and Foreigner: Kick off The LOOP’s Spring Break Series with a high-energy doubleheader featuring tributes to the legendary bands Boston and Foreigner, performed by the exceptional Smokin’, led by the dynamic Frank Vestri, a favorite in South Florida. With a powerhouse voice and commanding stage presence, Vestri and his band deliver an unforgettable experience, recreating the iconic sounds of these rock legends.

March 14 at 7 p.m.

Absolute Def Leppard, a tribute to Def Leppard: Experience the thrill of Def Leppard like never before with Absolute Def Leppard! This electrifying tribute brings the energy, precision and passion of Def Leppard’s legendary concerts to life, celebrating one of the most iconic rock bands in history. With dynamic live vocals, stunning stage production and attention to detail that captures the essence of their iconic sound, Absolute Def Leppard recreates the unforgettable magic of a true Def Leppard show.



March 21 at 7 p.m.

Divas of Pop: Blondie and No Doubt: Get ready for an unforgettable night of music as Heart of Glass and Subliminal Doubt bring the iconic sounds of Blondie and No Doubt to life in an electrifying doubleheader tribute concert! Heart of Glass delivers a sensational tribute to Blondie, capturing the essence of the pioneering band that revolutionized new wave and punk in the late ‘70s and dominated the charts in the ‘80s. Fronted by Monica Edwards, who channels Debbie Harry’s look, voice and vibrant energy, this talented Orlando-based band takes audiences on a journey through Blondie’s greatest hits, including “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “One Way or Another,” “Rapture” and more. It’s a celebration of Blondie’s groundbreaking sound and their timeless influence on rock and pop music.



March 28 at 7 p.m.

American Idiots Green Day Tribute: Get ready to rock out with American Idiots, the ultimate Green Day tribute band, as they bring the high-energy sound and rebellious spirit of Green Day to life! This electrifying experience captures the raw energy and drive that defined Green Day when they first exploded onto the scene. With their spot-on renditions of the band’s greatest hits, the American Idiots deliver a show that’s the next best thing to seeing Green Day live.

*Performers schedule subject to change



When:

Friday Night Sound Waves will take place every Friday, Feb. 14 through March 28, 2025, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.



Where:

Las Olas Oceanside Park: 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316



The most convenient place to park is the Las Olas Beach Parking Garage, where the PayByPhone payment option can be used, and parking can be extended from anywhere using the mobile PayByPhone App.



Cost:

The events are free and open to the public.



