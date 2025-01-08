Broward Launches New $1M Fund for Arts + Cultural Festivals and Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broward County Commission has invested in a historic budget increase for the Cultural Division's 2025 fiscal year budget, with $1 million slated for an all-new Arts & Cultural Festival and Special Event Sponsorship Program.

The program will provide startup and matching funds to support arts and cultural festivals and special events across Broward County. Designed to promote equitable access to funding, the initiative encourages collaboration among artists, small businesses, and community organizations. Events showcasing Broward-based talent will receive priority consideration, further solidifying the County's dedication to developing its local arts scene.

"This program is a game-changer for Broward," said Phillip Dunlap, Director of the Broward Cultural Division. "It ensures that cultural opportunities reach every corner of our community, providing resilience in our arts ecosystem."

Key features of the program include:

Support for multi-day festivals or year-long event series with a central arts theme.

Enhanced focus on community building, audience engagement, and economic impact.

Prioritized funding consideration for events featuring local artists and businesses.

This initiative builds on Broward's recent achievements, including $6.7 million in grants awarded last year to 90 arts organizations and 84 individual artists. It also complements expansions like the upcoming IGNITE Broward Festival, innovations like the BrowardArts Metaverse and accessibility via the all-new Broward Arts DataPortal.

Free virtual applications workshops are hosted monthly via Zoom starting Wednesday, January 15. View all upcoming workshops and RSVP.

For more information about the program or application details, visit Broward.org/Arts or read the BAJA article about it on ArtsCalendar.com.

