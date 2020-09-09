The Salon Los Angeles, Mexico City's Famed Dance Hall, in Danger of Closing Forever

The owners say they are in debt and may have to close and demolish the venue.

The Salon Los Angeles, the famed Mexico City dance hall, is in dancer after being closed for over five months due to the health crisis. The owners say they are in debt and may have to close and demolish the venue, according to Border Report.

"We are last in line in priority, in terms of strategic businesses" the government helps, said Miguel Nieto. "But I have to call attention to the fact that we are a priority in terms of mental health." He believes that the dance hall is a way to reduce stress, isolation and domestic violence.

Nieto believes that dancing, and interacting with others, is something that will always be important.

"This kind of activity, dancing, is important, and it is important to change this trend toward isolation and not communicating with other people. We have to stop social isolation," said Nieto.

However, Nieto said that he can only make it a few months more, with 25 employees to pay.

"Every month it is harder to make the (debt) payments," he said.

"We don't need to be declared a 'cultural legacy monument' because we already are one," said Nieto. "It's impossible to copy the Salon Los Angeles because it's impossible to revive all the people who have come through here."

