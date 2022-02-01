Pollen Presents And Tiësto Announce Full Lineup For New Cancun Experience

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced they are teaming up with the legendary dance music producer Tiësto for a unique experience in beautiful Cancun, Mexico. Going by the name Tiësto: The Trip, the destination getaway will take place March 31-April 3 while giving attendees the chance to escape from reality and enjoy paradise.

Beyond a lineup curated by Tiësto that will feature friends, collaborators, and some of his favorite artists, the experience will also include sunrise to sunset beach parties, cultural explorations that will help guests better understand the region, and more.

Adds Ons to the main package will include a boat party and cenote excursions. There are also two VIP upgrades available, which includes a Platinum VIP option featuring an exclusive meet & greet with Tiësto, bottomless brunch hosted by Tiësto, complimentary welcome drinks, VIP priority entry lines into all venues, exclusive VIP areas at The City and Mandala Beach, transportation to and from the airport to the hotel, and access to dedicated VIP bars.

In addition to multiple performances from Tiësto, along with a sunrise set from his VER:WEST alias, the lineup also features genre-defying American / German duo SOFI TUKKER, English DJ, producer, and television personality Joel Corry, acclaimed American house producer influenced by his Indian heritage KSHMR, and Canadian production and DJ duo Loud Luxury.

Additional highlights on the lineup include the rapidly ascending artist ACRAZE who is behind the currently viral hit "Do It To It," veteran French dance music producer Dombresky, celebrated Danish performer MORTEN, Los Angeles based duo Ship Wrek, rising California producer Max Styler, New York stand out Callie Reiff, a special b2b set between Miami favorites Natalia Roth and Ms. Mada, and more.

Tiësto is a name that needs little introduction. The ​​Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum Dutch DJ and producer is one of the artists most known for helping the spread of dance music across the globe with a career that spans almost 30 years. The international icon has continued to be a pioneer and innovator since day one, and this trip will allow fans of Tiësto to witness the legend himself showcase both his performance and curation abilities.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit pollen.co to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.