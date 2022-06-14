HOLY SHIP! WRECKED Adds Chris Lake, SLANDER, And Zeds Dead To Lineup For December 13-17 Event

Holy Ship! remains one of the most coveted parties on the planet, an annual meeting ground for one of the scene's most dedicated communities, and a guiding force in the experiential dance music landscape has today announced three major additions to its 2022 lineup.

Over the past two editions, Holy Ship! Wrecked has brought the inimitable vibes of the oceanic festival excursion to land, redefining itself once again as the destination event to watch. Now the party returns for four nights of luxury accommodations, untouched music curation and immersive entertainment at Hard Rock Riviera Maya on the idyllic shores of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, December 13-17.

Newly added lineup names include the likes of Grammy-nominated UK hitmaker and Black Book Records label boss Chris Lake, renowned electronic duo and Gud Vibrations label heads SLANDER, and heavy-hitting production duo and tastemaker Deadbeats Records founders Zeds Dead. These names add even more firepower to a lineup world-class lineup loaded with many of the hottest names in electronic music.

Holy Ship! Wrecked 2022 continues to act as the link through which global dance music titans and fan-favorites connect in a uniquely intimate format. Jai Wolf makes his much anticipated return to the event, regarded as one of the foremost hitmakers of the genre. Louis The Child continue to triumph on the Holy Ship! stage as the unsuspecting, fun-loving duo whose infectious live energy attracts an ever growing fan base. Lane 8 will prevail, once again, both with his headlining melodic house mastery and intimate after hours soirée, This Never Happened. SG Lewis, a new favorite amongst Shippers, will showcase the productions that have made him the hottest collaborator of recent years, seeing him team up with the likes of Robyn, Channel Tres, Clairo and many more.

House music continues to be a stronghold within the curatorial beacon of Holy Ship! Wrecked, led by genre-hopping US icon and super-producer Armand Van Helden. The reign of tech house's prodigal sons Dom Dolla and John Summit continue in the Riviera Maya, alongside the illustrious sounds of British-Japanese icon Maya Jane Coles. The event remains a breeding ground for the progression of modern American house, soundtracked by blowout performances by Justin Martin, Walker & Royce, VNSSA, Ardalan and the Desert Hearts crew. The scene's next generation will also stand tall, with the bill showcasing acts like Honeyluv, Nala, and Westend.

Following a few years of massive growth and progression for the continental bass music scene, Holy Ship! Wrecked welcomes some of the genre's foremost experimenters. UK duo Ivy Lab will make their event debut, followed by the explosive productions of Wreckno, Mersiv, GG Magree, Valentino Khan, A Hundred Drums and more. The more experimental broken beat side of the style will also be on display featuring Shlohmo, Mr Carmack, and Soulection's Joe Kay who have fostered careers by defying expectations in the studio.

Curated as an event ripe for music discovery, Holy Ship! Wrecked continues to prevail as a place where left-of-center artists find the spotlight on the outer fringes of the dancefloor. Hard-edged 90's rave revivalists Overmono will be welcomed to the show with open arms, alongside fellow underground icons like Ninja Tune favorite TSHA, techno titan Nicole Moudaber, Los Angeles tastemaker Heidi Lawden, Queen of Jersey Club UNIIQU3, and rising breakbeat producer QRTR.

Those in the know will tell you that Holy Ship!'s party takeovers remain one of the most exciting parts of the event's curation. This year, attendees will be treated to throwdowns from Ardalan's Ardy Pardy, the always outrageous Desert Hearts, Nicole Moudaber's In the Mood, Valentino's Khan-A-Mania, John Summit's Off the Grid, Walker & Royce's Rules Don't Apply and Lane 8's This Never Happened.

The musical journey of Holy Ship! Wrecked will transport fans from sunset to sunrise, flowing between six stage environments from Heaven Beach to the Main Stage, poolside pop ups to the Heaven Club and two other late night venues to keep the party going. Plus Shipfam can expect all the extracurricular activities the event is famous for - DJ workshops, beach games, OG Party, and many more surprises captained by fan-favorite artists.

Resort amenities will take their headlining slot too - with nine all-inclusive restaurants, complimentary craft cocktail & tequila bars, twenty-four hour complimentary room service, waterpark, zipline, extreme sports and fitness center, making this a truly worry free, action-packed experience. Those looking for R&R can spend the day being pampered at the Spa and Salon or kicking back in their own private hot tub and balcony before getting back out on the dancefloor.

Fans looking to give back can link up with Positive Legacy on humanitarian and environmental efforts. Positive Legacy has made an impact in the Riviera Maya region by providing emergency hunger relief, medical and school supplies, building playgrounds and community gardens, extensive beach cleanups, and improving the infrastructure of the largest turtle sanctuary in the Yucatan. More info to come on this year's specific programs.

The idyllic locale, massive lineup, and Shipfam community make Holy Ship! one of the best events in the world. Stepping into this wild and wonderful world of mischief makers and wildcards grants unprecedented access to a global network of warmhearted party-starters. Making no distinction between veteran or virgin, fan or artist, Shipfam unites to break down social boundaries and bring the ultimate feel-good vibe to the sunny shores of Mexico.

$99 per person down for fans that book during Shipfam Pre-Sale (5/12) or Public On Sale (5/13). Holy Ship! also offers a five month payment plan to spread out the cost of the trip.

Holy Ship! Wrecked is brought to you by Beats at Sea, a coast to coast partnership between industry pillars HARD/Insomniac, Cloud 9 Adventures, and The Bowery Presents - founders of the Holy Ship! brand circa 2011.

For more info and to secure your cabin visit: www.holyship.com.