Cali Roots Announces THE MEXICO SESSIONS 2022

Cali Roots in partnership with Pollen are excited to announce their second year of Cali Roots: The Mexico Sessions 2022! The Puerto Vallarta getaway brings the best parts of Cali Roots to an all-inclusive destination beach resort to create the ultimate experience.

This year's Mexico Sessions will take place at Meliá Puerto Vallarta, November 2-6, 2022. This amazing experience is expected to sell out quickly, packages go on-sale April 26th at 10 AM, be sure to get yours here!



Taking place at Meliá Puerto Vallarta, the four-star luxury resort is located bayside in the heart of the city's rich history and nearby cultural landmarks. A timeless, tropical charm surrounds the resort thanks to large, open, airy communal spaces, serene eco-friendly gardens (alive with iguanas, ducks, coy, birds) and wide-open views of the Bay of Banderas! Meliá is just one of the five all-inclusive resorts that offer Cali Roots Mexico Session packages, each having their own variety of dining options and recreational activities.



As part of the experience, attendees will have access to exclusive activities including jam sessions on the beach, poolside DJ sets, volleyball tournaments, and more. The four day experience will be packed with unique performances and collaborations taking place on multiple stages located throughout the Meliá resort. With a stacked line-up ready to go, Cali Roots: The Mexico Sessions is excited to announce the first round of musical acts including Common Kings, HIRIE, Steel Pulse, Protoje, Skip Marley, PEPPER, J Boog, and More!



California Roots Music and Arts Festival is partnering with Pollen to craft this one of a kind experience. Pollen is a leading travel company building, curating, and delivering the best experiences for members all over the world. Pollen Members enjoy these experiences together with the people they love, creating stronger relationships and unforgettable memories.